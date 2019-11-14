Young Wes Hudson was an outlaw himself, but when, on Nov. 3, 1902, he shot and killed the even more notorious Bert Casey, he earned the image of hero to most people in the Oklahoma Territory, particularly the lawmen who had vainly tried to capture the vicious Casey.
“Hudson, though small in stature, had done a big man’s job,” wrote Ken Butler in his book, “Oklahoma Renegades.” “He had earned the right to be a free man and to receive the reward and the acclaim of the Territory.”
Though he left Oklahoma as a free man, “Little Wes” Hudson soon returned to his outlaw ways, and in less than four years, was dead after a shootout with a deputy sheriff.
William Wesley Hudson was born on March 25, 1878, on the banks of Crooked Creek near Harrison. His family was one of the oldest and most respected in Boone County. His father, William Wiley Hudson, was a prominent local official, farmer and stockman. In all, there were 16 children in the Hudson family.
As a boy, Hudson was known for his pleasant disposition and willingness to work. He rode horses extensively. At a young age, he developed a love for firearms. He practiced drawing a pistol quickly and shooting accurately.
Around the turn of the century, Hudson went to the Oklahoma Territory, where he eventually joined up with Casey.
In December, 1901 he was arrested for robbing the post office at Gipp, Oklahoma. Sent to the Federal jail in Guthrie, he struck a deal which would gain him his release in exchange for going after Casey.
After killing Casey, Hudson, who was often known in Oklahoma as Fred Hudson, returned to Boone County. However, he was no longer interested in working and helping out on the family farm. Instead, Hudson had acquired a taste for alcohol and gambling, and he spent more time in the saloons of the area.
On Feb. 3, 1903, Hudson was at a saloon in Jasper, when he became intoxicated. When Deputy U.S. Marshal Jim Keys tried to arrest him, Hudson shot and killed him. Hudson was also wounded and placed in the jail at Harrison, but he managed to escape. He was later recaptured and set free on bond. He returned to Oklahoma, where he was a witness in the murder trial of Jim and Ben Hughes, who were accused of killing lawman Lute Houston. Oklahoma officials at the time didn’t know that Hudson himself had been charged with murder in Arkansas and was free on bond pending a trial.
Hudson’s trial for the killing of Keys was held in Marshall in September 1903. After deliberating for 37 hours, the jury found Hudson not guilty.
“The defendant is a young man, well and favorably know, with excellent family connections and friends,” a newspaper account said.
Less than a year later, Hudson was at the State Line Saloon near Forsyth, Missouri, where he shot and killed bartender Henry Barchman. There was some confusion between lawmen of Taney County, Missouri, and Omaha, Arkansas. Hudson took advantage of the confusion and escaped.
Hudson went to Little Rock, where he became a regular at that city’s saloons and gambling halls. From there he went to New Orleans, where he got married, and after getting into a scrape, killed a black man.
Hudson and his wife returned to Little Rock. There he was again arrested, and he agreed to return to Missouri to stand trial for the murder of Barchman. He could offer no explanation of why he killed Barchman. At the trial, Hudson was represented by his uncle, “Judge” Hudgins of Harrison. Once again, Hudson got a not-guilty verdict.
Hudson then moved to Perryville, Arkansas, where his wife grew ill and died. Oklahoma authorities learned of his whereabouts, and he was arrested in Little Rock. Caddo County, Oklahoma, deputy sheriff James “Big Jim” Bourland took him back to Oklahoma to stand trial for the murder of Lute Houston.
Hudson’s trial was held in Anadarko, Oklahoma, in May of 1906. Hudgins came out from Harrison to assist in his nephew’s defense. Hudson was found not-guilty for his part in the killing of Houston.
After appearing as a witness in the Hughes brothers’ trial, Hudson returned to Anadarko. There he was arrested by Bourland for carrying a gun. It was confiscated, and Hudson posted bond for his appearance in court the next day.
Animosity had developed between Hudson and Bourland. By some accounts, Bourland had previously been in trouble with the law, even spending some time in prison. One newspaper account said that Bourland and Hudson had been involved together in a train robbery a few years earlier.
After Bourland took Hudson’s gun, the latter got another pistol, then went to the saloons to celebrate his recent acquittal.
Accounts differ as to which man was in the Robinson Saloon first and which man walked in later. What is known is that shortly after midnight on May 23, 1906, the two men, upon seeing each other, immediately began shooting.
“When the two men met at the time of the shooting, there was no parlaying,” an account said. “Each began at once, the deadly work.”
Bourland was shot through the abdomen, while Hudson sustained wounds to both legs, the bones in the right being shattered. Bourland had 30 inches of his intestines removed, but died later that morning in a hospital. Doctors recommended that Hudson’s shattered right leg be amputated, but he initially rejected the advice.
Hudson later agreed to have his leg amputated, and doctors held out hope that he would recover. He realized that he would likely die, but it was said that he rejoiced in knowing that he had outlived his nemesis, Big Jim Bourland. Doctors tried to prolong his life, at least until Hudson’s father could arrive. They failed, however.
Hudson died about midnight on May 24, 1906. He was 28 years old. His body was returned to Harrison, where he was buried in the Hudgins-Hudson cemetery.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.