Dora Pass might be forgiven for being a little prejudicial when it came to assessing the teaching ability of Fount G. Hollabaugh.
“I must say that he was a wizard in Algebra,” Dora would later write. “I have seen him work difficult mathematical problems for boys who were unable to solve their problems. He worked them by algebra and then showed the boys how to work them by mathematics. He also taught a class in Classic Literature. I remember that we analyzed every sentence in Bryant’s “Thanatopsis” and Oliver Goldsmith’s “Deserted Village,” which took us most of one term.”
Dora Pass later became Mrs. Fount G. Hollabaugh.
Fount Hollabaugh was one of the teachers at the Valley Springs Academy, and it was through his wife’s personal recollections that many details of the school’s history remain.
The Valley Springs Academy was established around 1886 by John Christopher Eaton, who also became the school’s first principal. Some reports, though, say the academy began in the early 1870s. Eaton had acquired a limited education in Booneville, Tennessee, before moving to Arkansas at the age of 16. Two years later, he began his teaching career in a log school in Lawrence County.
Within a short time of establishing the Valley Springs Academy, Eaton made it one of the leading institutions in Arkansas for the preparation of teachers.
The academy was housed in a two-story, five-room frame building on a hill in Valley Springs.
“In the center of the roof,” recalled Hollabaugh, “was a flat space about 10 feet square for the school’s bell, which was made of such fine metal that it could be heard for a distance of 10 to 12 miles on clear, frosty mornings.”
In 1890, Eaton moved on to other schools, and he was succeeded as principal by Thomas Finley Allbright.
According to Dora Pass Hollabaugh, Allbright was like his predecessor in that he had little formal education, but he “had a superior intellect and a strong ambition to learn, which had caused him to take advantage of every opportunity to further his education. Allbright had more than 25 years of experience as a teacher in area public schools, and had been the Boone County examiner for three years.
“He was a man of strong moral and religious character,” Hollabaugh wrote, “and tried to instill in his pupils the respect for right in all their dealings.”
In 1891, the academy’s educational supplies consisted of a full set of maps, three dissected maps of the United States and one dissected map of the world, a globe, three physical charts, a set of geometrical figures, a few valuable geological specimens, a small telescope and an international dictionary. Within a few years, the school was able to add some automatic desks, blackboards, a human skeleton and some other equipment.
The Valley Springs Academy had two Literary Societies, one for boys and one for girls. According to Hollabaugh, the rules were strict regarding interaction between the sexes.
“From midnight Sunday night until midnight Friday night they were to have no communication or association with each other, and such was the watchfulness of the faculty that these rules were seldom disobeyed. There were no parties or shows to attend at this time.”
The academy had three departments – primary, intermediate and academic. There were also special departments for commercial and music students. The school’s specialty, though, was training teachers for the public schools, and the students had very little trouble finding jobs.
Hollabaugh said that her husband and Allbright had a close friendship, even comparing it to that of David and Jonathan. “Allbright was tempestuous, but Hollabaugh was more calm,” she said, “and would advise Allbright in some of their disciplinary problems.”
Dora Pass Hollabaugh also happened to be Allbright’s niece.
“I think the greatest thing that can be said of the school,” Hollabaugh wrote in her account, “is that great moral and religious principles were implanted in the minds of its pupils, and transplanted into the minds of their children right down to the present generation.”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.