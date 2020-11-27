An ad in the Harrison Daily Times in 1935 instructed its readers “Don’t say ‘Bread,’ say ‘Ideal Bread.’”
In the 1930s, the Ideal Bakery provided family tables all over north Arkansas with its daily bread.
On July 26, 1933, the Daily Times reported that W.W. McKinney had purchased the building at 208 West Stephenson Avenue. McKinney’s Ideal Bakery had occupied the location for almost five years, but with the purchase, he had plans to improve and expand his successful business.
The first improvement, McKinney said, was the installation of skylights in the baking and mixing room. The front would be remodeled, and new and up-to-date fixtures installed in the salesroom.
“As the business grows and as old equipment needs to be replaced,” McKinney said, “new machinery of the latest design will be purchased with a view to making the bakery one of the most modern in Arkansas.”
A Boone County native, McKinney had purchased the bakery after 14 years of employment with the American Railway Express Company.
In addition to serving Harrison and Boone County, the Ideal Bakery at one point had customers in Baxter, Carroll, Marion, Newton, Searcy and Van Buren counties.
McKinney had his product leaving his bakery daily on five trucks, as well as two local bus lines. Ideal Bread was also carried by rural delivery mail carriers.
Ideal Bakery’s volume had steadily increased since McKinney’s purchase of the business. Before the Great Depression brought down prices, the bakery did about $35,000 a year in business with a payroll of about $10,000.
McKinney employed as many as 15 people. The Daily Times commended him on being a civic-minded employer.
“Mr. and Mrs. McKinney and sons John and Garland, have the best wishes of the community in building up their bakery business to the highest standards in quality of service,” the Daily Times wrote.
In its Nov. 25, 1935, edition, the Daily Times informed readers that Bakers Weekly, a national publication of the baking industry, had featured Ideal Bakery in its pages.
Also in that Nov. 25 paper, a small story underscored McKinney’s earlier vow to purchase the latest baking equipment. Ideal Bakery had recently installed an electric doughnut machine. It was the same type that was used at the World’s Fair, the story said, and produced a greaseless cake doughnut.
“The public is invited to see the machine which was installed in the front window,” said the Daily Times.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
