On Nov. 10, 1882, the Harrison Daily Times, in its sixth year of existence, had a short notice in its paper.
“A little child of J.O. Nicholson, after a continued illness, died and was buried at our cemetery yesterday.”
Death among the very young was common in the early days of Boone County. The Daily Times printed numerous notices and obituaries of infants and children who died from disease and accident.
On July 31, 1911, the Daily Times reported that 10-year-old Pearl Frederick died of typhoid fever. As was common in those days, Pearl was buried the next day.
The Charlie Breece family was extended sympathy after the loss of one of its twin baby girls on June 16, 1911.
After young John Creg accidentally shot himself in the leg, the limb had to be amputated. Sadly, tetanus set in, and John died three days later on June 4, 1911.
Oscar Robinson, the 17-year-old son of Bum Robinson, died from appendicitis on May 26, 1911.
The Times reported on June 3, 1911, that the baby of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bryne had died from the measles.
According to a Daily Times notice, on May 29, 1911, the three-year-old child of the Andrew Langston family of Everton sucked the poison from a Daisy Fly Killer and died three hours later.
“The sorrowing family has the sympathy of all,” wrote the newspaper.
Mr. and Mrs. C.V. Loper were accorded “the deepest sympathy of all their friends here” when their baby son died of bronchitis on Jan. 24, 1911. The boy was buried the next day.
The Daily Times expressed regret at learning of the death on Jan. 21, 1911, of one of the infant twins of Mr. and Mrs. Jasper Keeter.
“It had been sick for sometime of spinal trouble, but was better and all hopes were for recovery. It suddenly died without any appearance of being worse. We all join in the sympathy with the grief stricken parents.”
The Daily Times noted that on Sept. 5, 1908, the Death Angel visited the home of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Martin and called their daughter, Virgia, to her reward. “Her stay on earth was short but bright as the sunbeams in the home.” Virgia was laid to rest in White Church Cemetery “to await the resurrection morn.”
Claude Terry, 13, was operated on for appendicitis, but died the next day, on June 1, 1908.
The March 28, 1908 Harrison Daily Times announced that the body of Oscar Ivy, the two-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ivy of Zinc, was brought to Harrison for burial.
On Saturday evening, March 14, 1908, Bascum Potts, 18, ate a hearty supper and then went out and arranged some stock. According to a newspaper account, he returned home and went to bed, but was seized by epilepsy and died before midnight. He was buried the following afternoon in Eoff Cemetery.
The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. John Doyle died on May 10, 1906, from complications of lung trouble. Lee, the two-year-old son of Roy Giffin, died on May 26, 1906, of pneumonia. Opal, the infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Horace Chauvin, died on July 31, 1906.
“The stricken parents have the sympathy of all,” wrote the Daily Times in all three notices.
The Daily Times had the sad duty of reporting that six-year-old May Holt had died on Jan. 22, 1905, from injuries suffered while playing on Christmas Day.
One-year-old Paul Brooks, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Azro Brooks, died of flux on Aug. 16, 1904.
Leonora Ryun, the infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Ryun, died on the morning of Feb. 6, 1901.
The Daily Times offered its sympathy to Judge E.G. and Annie Mitchell following the death of their infant daughter, Joe, on Dec. 8, 1900.
“For more than two weeks,” the paper reported, “she held out bravely against the ravages of disease. But finally Sunday morning just before dawn her spirit winged its flight home to the eternal Father.”
Funeral services were held later that day at the home.
Following the death of his daughter, 18-month-old Ora, William Mills thanked neighbors and friends for their kindness and attention during her illness. Ora died on Nov. 21, 1900, from pneumonia after a painful illness of eight weeks.
Mary Ann Ware, the infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Van Ware, died on Feb. 17, 1897.
“These young people have the sympathy of all in this their first great bereavement,” said the Daily Times.
Lizzie Crawford penned a heartfelt poem following the death of her two-year-old son, Edgar, on Dec. 3, 1882.
“Dearest Edgar, thou hast left us,
We thy loss will deeply feel;
But ‘tis God that can sustain us,
He can all our sorrows heal.
Dear as thou wast, and justly dear,
We will not weep for thee;
One thought shall check the starting fear.
It is, that Edgar is free.
Sweet Edgar, we soon shall meet thee
When the day of life is fled;
Then in Heaven with joy to greet thee,
Where no farewell tear is shed.”
Similarly, a friend wrote a poem to comfort Mr. and Mrs. John Newman upon the death of their infant son, Johnny, on Feb. 24, 1900.
The closing verse said,
“So farewell soulful eyes, sweet hands,
And form and face so soft and bonny;
May loved ones here tread paths of grace,
That they may meet their precious Johnny.”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
