In May of 1944, the Harrison Daily Times reported that Earl Hensley and his wife spent the day visiting her parents in Bellefonte.
What might have otherwise been just another social tidbit in the paper was made even more astounding by the fact that just 11 months prior, doctors held out little hope for Hensley’s survival. After suffering dangerous burns over most of his body, Hensley spent 330 days in the hospital and made “one of the most remarkable recoveries in hospital records.”
Hensley, who was about 30 years of age, worked for the State Highway Department. One night, while performing his duties as a night watchman at the department’s crushing plant north of Marshall, Hensley had his oily clothes catch fire from the flames of the camp fire. Though terribly burned, Hensley ran about a half mile to get help.
In November, 1943, Hensley was taken to St. Vincent’s infirmary in Little Rock.
Doctors there decided that one of Hensley’s legs must be amputated. Before that could be done, however, they had to take care of gangrene that was spreading through Hensley’s body.
The gangrene was stopped, but doctors were amazed that, while waiting for Hensley to gain enough strength for the amputation, nature intervened. The flesh dried, leaving the bone that was to be amputated. Doctors did not have to tie any blood vessels nor administer any anesthetic.
Hensley’s condition and recovery garnered statewide attention, and medical people from all over came to St. Vincent to observe.
Hensley’s wife was at his side constantly during the ordeal. She furnished skin from one of her legs to be grafted onto her husband’s burns. Considering the extent of Hensley’s burns, the grafting process amazed doctors.
Mrs. Hensley also gave birth to a child at St. Vincent while caring for her husband.
According to the Daily Times account, after spending the day at his in-laws in Bellefonte, Hensley and his wife went to his parents’ home in Marshall, where he underwent rest and recuperation.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
