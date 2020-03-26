E.D. Hailey had a fashion tip for men in the event that they ever tied to a tree after having their cars hijacked.
“It pays to wear an old rotten tie,” Hailey said, “or else I would still be where they left me.”
Hailey was a Chevrolet auto dealer from Harrison, and in 1935, he survived such an ordeal.
On the morning of October 24 of that year, Hailey was returning to Harrison from Berryville when he noticed two men walking along the highway. The Chevy dealer stopped and asked if they needed a ride.
One of the men rode up front with Hailey, while the other sat in the back. Between Green Forest and Alpena, the man in the back seat placed a gun against Hailey’s head and told him to stop the car, while the other man grabbed the steering wheel.
When Hailey asked the men what they were going to do to him, they replied that they were in a jam. They said they were going to go off the highway, tie him to a tree and take the car.
Passing through Alpena, the car turned off onto Lick Branch road, upon Hailey’s suggestion, and went about a mile and a half. After Hailey stopped the car, the two men searched him for money.
According to Hailey’s account, as told in the Harrison Daily Times, he told his abductors that they had picked the wrong man for money, but, ever the good car salesman, he told them they were getting a good car. The men took Hailey’s watch, but returned it when he said it was a keepsake.
The men then tied Hailey’s hands behind him, used his handkerchief to gag him and used his necktie to bind his feet. They then took him into the woods and tied him to a tree. They told Hailey that they would tie him just tight enough to hold him until they got away.
Five minutes after the men left with Hailey’s car, he managed to break the necktie around his feet, and walked to the road.
Hailey came upon a woodchopper named Bliss, who released the car dealer’s hands. A Mr. Blasingame, who lived nearby, drove him into Alpena. Law enforcement was notified, and Hailey was taken back into Harrison.
According to Hailey, his abductors were about 30 years old and well dressed. He believed them to be ex-convicts. They told Hailey that they were from Princeton, Missouri, and were on their way to New Orleans. They had shipped their luggage to Little Rock.
Hailey told authorities that he had turned on the car’s radio to get the news, but when the two hitchhikers took over the car, they turned off the radio.
Law enforcement officers from adjoining town were notified and a description of the men was broadcast on a Springfield, Missouri, radio station.
In the newspaper account, it was said that Hailey’s car was a “Chevrolet Standard coach” that was owned by his son, Drexal. It had a National Guard license plate.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
