Being a princess, Wilma Lea Blevins got all the strawberry ice cream she wanted.
“I just love that ice cream, and I don’t ever have to worry about my weight,” Blevins said with a grin.
At least in that summer of 1964, Blevins didn’t have to worry about her weight. She would be too busy touring the country as a spokesperson for the American dairy industry.
At a meeting of the American Dairy Association held in July in Chicago, Blevins was chosen from a field of 21 state finalists as American Dairy Princess.
At her coronation, the princess received a $1,000 cash scholarship and a wardrobe for her year-long tour as spokesperson.
In addition to her love of strawberry ice cream, the 23-year-old Blevins was well-equipped to serve as Dairy Princess. She lived on a 640-acre dairy farm located about seven miles northeast of Harrison, in the White Oak community. Her parents owned a herd of 35 Jerseys that produced about 20,000 pounds of milk a year. Blevins herself learned to milk cows at the age of five. She drank at least two 8-ounce glasses of milk per day.
Blevins was expected to log about 100,000 miles in her role as Dairy Princess.
The year before she was elevated to dairy royalty, Blevins had taught home economics at Decatur High School. The youngest of seven children, she graduated from Bergman High School. She was a member of 4-H and Future Homemakers of America. She won numerous blue ribbons for cooking, food preservation, gardening and clothes making.
Blevins went on to the University of Arkansas, where she named one of the outstanding women of the Associated Women’s Student Association. She was also the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity sweetheart and was named Agri Queen during her senior year.
Blevins won the title of Arkansas Dairy Princess in June of 1963.
In the national competition, the contestants were judged on poise, personality, charm and beauty. A panel of three judges evaluated their performances that included giving speeches and answering questions about the dairy industry.
According to Blevins, she had some discouraging moments during the competition in Chicago.
“After the judging was over Wednesday,” she told a newspaper reporter, “all the contestants and judges went on a boat trip on Lake Michigan. Two judges came over to me and said they hoped I would enjoy teaching next year. This dashed my hopes of winning and I was really discouraged.”
When returning to the hotel after the boat trip, Blevins rode with a female judge who couldn’t remember her name.
“By this time I felt I just couldn’t win at all,” Blevins said. “When I was crowned I was so shook up that I didn’t remember what went on after the crowning. I thought my chaperone could fill me in, but the funny part was that she didn’t remember what went on either.”
Several weeks after being named American Dairy Princess, Blevins hosted at a luncheon at the Hotel Seville. Herb Dixon, president of the Harrison Chamber of Commerce, served as master of ceremonies. Blevins was presented with a new car by County Agent John Shelton.
Signs denoting “Harrison Home of American Dairy Princess” were erected on highways leading into town.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
