During the school year of 1927-28, first graders in Boone County were discouraged from smoking cigarettes.
It says so right there in the book.
That year, a “Course of Study” was distributed to all schools in the county. It provided suggestions and tips on not only the Three R’s, but on subjects like health.
The county superintendent in 1927-28 was W. E. Halbrook. The board of education was made up of M. A. Hathcoat (Harrison), W. T. Nicholson (Bellefonte), M. D. Callicott (Harrison), Hardy Kuykendall (Lead Hill) and W. E. Cantrell (Everton).
In the category of arithmetic, for example, the book urged teachers to give students problems that were within their experience.
“A problem whose relations a child cannot grasp is worse than useless,” was the advice.
For home assignments, the book suggested the current prices of eggs, chickens, bacon, hogs, cattle, corn and hay. Also suggested were the prices of flour, sugar, coffee, salt, ginghams, ropes, gasoline, talcum and spoons.
“Do not expect any but the brightest to solve all the problems in the textbook,” Course of Study said. “It is more important to have the pupil devote a definite amount of time to honest effort than solve a definite number of problems.”
Practical applications of arithmetic, as suggested by the book, included various expenses in ownership of home; buying by mail; interest on money; borrowing money to go into business; farm loans; buying on installment; dairy problems; relative constituents of commercial fertilizers; and estimating heights.
In reading, a suggested supplementary list for sixth-graders included:
• Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
• Courtship of Miles Standish
• Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm
• Keller’s Story of My Life
• Heidi
• Little Lord Fauntleroy
• Hans Brinker
• Huckleberry Finn
• The Deerslayer
• Oliver Twist
• Little Women
In health, the objective of the coursework for grades one, two and three was to “foster and establish certain personal health habits and attitudes.” Health habits, it went on to say, were more important than health information.
The list of suggested topics on nutrition for the lower grades included:
• Acquires a taste for milk, green vegetables, hard breads and whole grain cereals.
• Forms habits of not expecting sweets regularly. Eats candy and sweets in moderation.
• Drinks 4 to 6 glasses of water daily.
• Eats slowly, chewing food well; takes small bites.
• Drinks no tea or coffee.
• Drinks no ice water.
• Eats no food picked from floor.
In the category of “Home Habits,” the kids in grades one through three were to be taught (in addition to no cigarettes) a few of the following:
• Sleeps 12 a day.
• Likes to sleep in the dark.
• Likes to sleep with the windows open.
• Brushes teeth daily in an approved way.
• Avoids picking the nose.
• Does not suck fingers.
• Takes a bath at least twice a week.
• Learns to wash the ears carefully.
• Helps to keep nails short and clean.
• Evacuates the bowels at least once daily, and at a regular time, preferably after breakfast.
• Enjoys humorous situations.
• Shows kindness towards animals.
• Crosses streets carefully.
• Knows how to run for antiseptics when wounded.
“Course of Study for the Schools of Boone County, Arkansas, for the Year 1927-1928” can be located in the Boone County School binder at the Boone County Heritage Museum.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
