During World War II, some home front factories turned out planes or tanks or bullets. A factory in Harrison also aided the war effort by providing much needed items.
The Oberman Company made clothing for U.S. military personnel.
In the summer of 1943, Arkansas governor Homer Adkins approved the use of the Arkansas National Guard Armory in Harrison to be used as a garment factory. A spokesman for Adkins said the governor’s approval was necessary because it had been against state policy to lease state property for a private business. However, the Harrison region had received few benefits from defense projects and war industries, a fact emphasized to the governor by local business and civic organizations.
Installing the garment factory was the Oberman Company, a well-known garment manufacturer based in Jefferson City, Missouri. It had plants in Fayetteville and Springfield, Missouri, among other locations. The Harrison Daily Times reported that the initial plan was to manufacture men’s work clothing. After 60 days, when the work force had been sufficiently trained, the factory would switch to making clothes for the armed forces. According to accounts, one item of apparel was white broadcloth shorts for Navy personnel.
The factory would at first employ about 150 people and have a weekly payroll of $4,000.
The armory building was described as one of the finest in the state.
“It is of beautiful native stone construction,” the Daily Times reported, “with a ground measurement of 120 by 110 and is plastered throughout inside.”
The cost of the building was about $50,000, with federal funds paying just over $36,000. The state chipped in another $12,300.
Construction of the building had been started by the Works Progress Administration (WPA), but had never been finished. It took a month of work before the building was ready for the garment factory. Bids were sought for electrical wiring and fixtures, drainage from the roof and building to the street curb and gutters, plastering, concrete floors, installing mouldings and other items.
A year later, the Oberman Company met with officials in Berryville and agreed to open a plant there. With the Harrison factory making clothes for military personnel, the Berryville site would take care of civilian needs, the Daily Times reported.
The company launched a drive to register women from 18 to 36 years old to work in the Berryville plant. About 270 workers were needed. The company said that no experience was needed. It would teach the women how to run the factory’s equipment.
By that time, the Harrison plant had about 230 employees, and company officials said they had the capability of expanding to accommodate 500 employees.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
