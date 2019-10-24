In 1906, a 30-year-old German immigrant rode a Missouri & North Arkansas train into Harrison, Arkansas. He would eventually make the small Ozarks town his home, and along the way, become a pioneer stave buyer and timber expert.
The oldest of six brothers, David Katz was born in 1876 in the Thuringian mountains of central Germany.
Upon graduation from high school, he became an apprentice butcher. Before he turned 20, he worked at his trade in Germany, Denmark, Bavaria and Switzerland.
In 1897, Katz joined the Hamburg-American Steamship Lines, working as a cook, chef and provision master. For seven years, Katz sailed the seas, surviving several shipwrecks. The last time, he was marooned for 17 days on a grounded ship which eventually sank.
Katz later found work on construction of the Panama Canal. He served as an assistant manager of cold storage and provision supply.
A younger brother, Herman, had come to Milwaukee in 1898 to work in a retail building materials supply business. Another uncle in Germany who owned a cooperage plant sent Herman to look at timber in Arkansas and Mississippi.
Katz joined his brother in Memphis in 1906, and they started a business partnership with offices in Chicago and Harrison.
In 1914, the Katz brothers bought out their uncle’s cooperage plant in Germany. For the next 31 years, they produced every conceivable kind of stave for domestic and export trade. Their production territory extended into seven southern states, and Katz was responsible for the production of 22 stave mills.
For years, Katz would go on horseback to sawmills in Jasper, Marshall, Clinton, Heber Springs and Russellville. In 1915, he bought an automobile to make the trips between Pine Bluff, Little Rock and Russellville. In 1920, he amazed everyone by driving a car equipped with 21-inch wheels from Little Rock to Harrison.
A naturalized citizen since 1910, Katz made Harrison his permanent home in 1937. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was active in the Harrison Lions Club, the Red Cross and the Chamber of Commerce.
The Katz brothers’ cooperage business stopped active manufacturing in 1945, and Katz joined the Office of Price Stabilization in Washington as an advisor. A year later, he lost his left eye due to an infection.
Katz served as a member of the Advisory Committee for the U.S. Forest Experiment Station in Harrison. He made many trips to Washington to secure appropriations for operation of the forestry offices. He was also an advisor for the Henry R. Koen and Sylamore experimental forests.
Katz died on Jan. 15, 1964, at the Boone County Hospital. He never married. Survivors included his brothers Dan, Sigmon and Julius. At his funeral service, which was held at the First Presbyterian Church, honorary pallbearers included the staff of the Southern Forest Experimental Station. His body was cremated.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
