Women’s suffrage, one Arkansas lawmaker insisted, would result in a “deadly dagger driven into the sanctity of the home.”
If women were given the right to vote, another legislator said, it would mean Negro domination of the state.
The upcoming election of 2020 will mark 100 years that women have had the right to vote. A century ago, women in Harrison were their part to gain that right.
The struggle for women’s suffrage began in Arkansas shortly after the Civil War. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Representative Miles Ledford Langley of Arkadelphia introduced a bill for women’s suffrage in 1868. His address to the legislature, however, drew laughter and jeers.
In response, Representative J.N. Cypert of White County frivolously suggested an amendment to Legley’s bill that “no man who has a wife shall be allowed to vote when the right is exercised by the wife.”
The issue of women’s suffrage lay dormant for several decades until, in the 1910s, support began to grow. In 1911, the Arkansas legislature again debated the issue, but did not grant women the right to vote.
In the Spring 1956 issue of The Arkansas Historical Quarterly can be found one suffragette’s explanation for why women wanted the right to vote.
“Yesterday I heard one member of this House say he wouldn’t degrade women by plunging them into the lawlessness of politics. That’s just it, men; we women are buried in politics now and we want to get out. Everything we have is mixed with the filth of politics and we want to clear it away.”
In 1914, the Arkansas Woman Suffrage Association (AWSA) was formed. One of the original members, Josephine Miller, came to Harrison on June 12, 1917. She spoke at the Boone County Courthouse on the suffrage movement. According to “History of Boone County, Arkansas,” “her lecture was attended by a substantial number of local women.”
Miller had been born in 1888 in Indiana, but as a young child, had moved to Little Rock. As a member of the AWSA, she traveled around the state making speeches and organizing women to fight for the vote. In 1916-17, she helped organize 60 new chapters of the AWSA.
Miller temporarily interrupted her suffrage activity to work at an American Red Cross hospital in France during World War I.
During her visit to Harrison, Miller explained that she had come to organize the Boone County Equal Suffrage Central Committee. A meeting was held at the Women’s Book Club Library, and officers were selected.
Mrs. S.H. Baumgardner was elected chairperson; Mrs. P.G. Johnson, first vice chairperson; Mrs. Donna Baker, second vice chairperson; Miss May Zeigler, secretary; Mrs. H.H. Jackson, treasurer; Mrs. I.D. Harlin, chairperson of progress; Mrs. J.R. Newman, chairperson of publicity; and Mrs. Ida Bardwell and Mrs. L.C. Clendenin, committee on membership.
Earlier in 1917, the Arkansas legislature had approved a bill allowing women to vote in primary elections. Arkansas was the first non-suffrage state in the union to do so.
On June 21, 1917, the Boone County Equal Suffrage Central Committee held a public meeting at the courthouse yard. All women over the age of 21 were invited to attend and go to the courthouse to pay their poll tax so that they could vote. It was thought at the time that women would not vote in great numbers in the primary elections.
“We are afraid that many women do not realize the importance of paying their poll tax this year,” Miller was quoted in a Harrison Daily Times story. “Failure of women to take advantage of their opportunity to register now may have the effect of causing many to believe that women really don’t care to vote after all, and this may set back the day of complete emancipation in Arkansas.”
The Daily Times also printed an article by Alice Ellington, chairperson of the Equal Suffrage State Central Committee. In it, she encouraged women to register and vote.
In May, 1918, about 40,000 women in Arkansas voted in the primary elections. Their turnout impressed Arkansas senator Joe T. Robinson.
“They gave honest thought to their votes, and the best women of the state went at the matter as a duty they owned and a privilege they had long desired.”
Later that year, the Arkansas Congressional delegation voted for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote. On July 28, 1919, the Arkansas legislature became the 12th state to ratify the amendment. The amendment became law on August 18, 1920.
After it helped women gain the right to vote, the AWSA evolved into the Arkansas League of Women Voters.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum.
