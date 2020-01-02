The roster included such players as Flying Duck, Black Owl and Heap-O-Bird. That meant fowl trouble for the opposition.
The 1936-37 basketball season was kicked off in Harrison with an exhibition game between the town team and the Oklahoma Indians. The game was played on December 3 at the Community Hall.
Consisting of representatives from six tribes of Oklahoma, and headquartered in Dill City, Oklahoma, the Indians were a member of the National Amateur Athletic Union. Managed by Clyde M. Coyer and Bushie Breashears, the team had scheduled dates all over the United States and Canada. They were said to be the only all-Indian team in the world.
Other team members included Chief Edge, Red Bone, Bobtail Bear and Thundering Bull.
Facing the Indians was a team of local hardwood standouts.
“The gymnasium was literally flooded with former high school players,” the Harrison Daily Times reported, “and most of them showed that a few years out of school has not lessened their basketball ability.”
Bentley Eoff and Okla Ruff were “two gangling grunts from the 1934 team.”
Russell Heath, the paper said, held the state record in the quarter mile while a student at Hendrix College.
Ross Parker was a “left-handed player from last year’s team.”
Doyle Branscum was an all-star guard in 1935.
Other Harrison players included Duane Bishop, Harlan Holt, Frank Richesin and Elmer Etchison.
The Indians went into the game having won eight of nine games, and the Daily Times predicted a massacre.
“Come and see the Indians scalp the white man in the modern way, with baskets,” the paper said.
The Indians appeared on the court dressed in original Native American costumes. Preceding the game, the Indians formed a circle at mid-court and smoked a peace pipe with their opponents.
Despite the hype, the Harrison all-stars defeated the Indians 26-19.
Parker led Harrison scorers with nine points, while Branscum added seven.
Thundering Bull was the top Indian scorer with six points, while Heap-O-Bird contributed five.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
