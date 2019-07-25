Murl and Lulu Leeders were “both approaching middle age” and had no children when they read the “sordid” story about the unwanted baby.
In early 1937, Oscar Jackson, a 40-year-old farmer living near Marshall, learned that his wife would soon be giving birth to her seventh child. Jackson denied parentage of the baby. He went to Yellville and secured a divorce, but continued to live with the woman until the child, a son, was born on February 14.
According to a story in the Harrison Daily Times, in early March, when the baby was about three weeks old, Jackson took him to the home of Thomas Rorie, who he claimed was the father.
Rorie later tried to return the infant, but was shot at, while crossing a creek, by Jackson. Rorie laid the baby down to exchange shots and left him on the creek bank. Neighbors rescued the baby and took him to Searcy County Sheriff Oscar Barnett.
Barnett later arrested the Jacksons on charges of child abandonment. They had a hearing before County Judge Buck Mays.
When the Leeders read the story, they went to Marshall to see the baby and seek adoption. Murl and Lulu, both in their early 40s, had moved to Harrison only a short time before from the Warsaw, Missouri, area. Murl worked as a carpenter for J.R. Leach, contractor. He was a World War I veteran.
There were five applicants for adoption of the baby, and the Jacksons were willing to give possession. Judge Mays decided that the Leeders’ home would be the ideal home for the child, and they were issued letters of adoption.
The Leeders named their adopted son Murl Jr.
The 1940 census showed that three-year-old Murl Jr. was still living in Harrison with his parents.
However, the Leeders would eventually move back to Missouri. In a photograph taken of students at the Walnut Grove, Missouri, school during the 1943-1944 school year, young Murl Jr. is shown on the front row, a dark-headed boy wearing overalls with lengthy cuffs turned up, his face scrunched into a happy smile.
Murl Sr. died in 1966 at the age of 70, while Lulu lived until 1992, dying at age 94.
Murl Jr. died on July 21, 1995, at the age of 58. He is buried in Spring Creek Cemetery in Lowell. On his gravestone is carved an airplane and a bulldozer.
Murl Jr. apparently had some contact with his biological family. When Preston Leon Jackson died in 2013, his obituary said that he was preceded in death by his brother, Murl Leeders.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Historical Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
