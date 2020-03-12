In the 1930s, railroad crossings were a hazardous location for motorists and pedestrians. In 1936, a total of 1,786 people in Arkansas were killed at railroad crossing, with 4,930 more injured. The death total represented an increase of 232 over that of 1934.
Alarmed by the rising number of deaths and injuries at railroad crossings, officials set about to look for solutions.
One such answer was safety devices.
The Harrison Daily Times, on September 17, 1936, reported Harrison would be one of the towns along the Missouri and Arkansas Railroad to have installed the latest electric signal equipment. The other towns receiving the railroad crossing warning equipment were Urbanette (Carroll County), Leslie (Searcy County) and Dixie (Woodruff County).
The installations were part of a $200 million federal program to eliminate hazards at railroad crossings.
L.A. Watkins, the vice-president of the Harrison-based Missouri and Arkansas Railroad, also announced that crossings at Highway 67 in Searcy and Highway 70 in Wheatley would be the first in the state to have the new Evans Auto-Stop devices. According to the Daily Times story, the Evans Auto-Stop devices had electrically operated barriers that rise in the highway upon the approach of a train. Watkins said the devices were approved by the Federal Bureau of Public Roads, the Arkansas State Highway Commission and Missouri and Arkansas Railroad engineers.
The Evans Auto-Stop devices cost about $12,000 each and were paid for by the government, the Daily Times said.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
