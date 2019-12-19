Claire Curry probably found Christmas shopping in Harrison, Arkansas, was just a little different from that of New York City.
Curry was a New York actress who had played many roles in the Earl Carroll Vanities, a series of popular Broadway shows in the 1930s. She was also a star in the Max Gordon show, “Call Me Ziggy.”
On December 22, 1936, Curry arrived in Harrison enroute to Terrapin Mountain near Capps to spend the holidays with her mother, Zora Curry. A couple of years earlier, Curry had brought along several of her co-stars to spend Christmas in the Ozarks. According to the Harrison Daily Times, Curry spent the afternoon shopping in Harrison.
Curry wasn’t the only one spending money in Harrison during that 1936 Christmas season.
Despite being in the midst of the Great Depression and having suffered through a devastating drought that summer, Harrison merchants experienced an encouraging Christmas season.
“Business conditions in spite of the drouth are much better than we expected,” said T.L. Jackson, manager of the Walters Dry Goods and the Jackson Clothing stores. “Our sales for November and to date for December are ahead of last year. We anticipate a nice increase this year.”
On December 18, the Daily Times reported that “crowds on the downtown streets and in the stores have become increasingly greater each day this week” and that many stores would be staying open at night until Christmas.
More customers meant that more help was needed in the stores during the Christmas rush.
Russell McConkey, manager of the Montgomery Ward store, told the Daily Times that he had hired about 20 new store clerks to take care of the added traffic.
“The last minute shopping rush has been very gratifying,” he said.
Lewis Murray, the manager of the Ben Franklin store, also had to hire extra help during the Christmas season.
“We have added 24 extra clerks to the regular personnel to take care of the trade,” he said. “There will be a total of 32 girls working Saturday with seven in each department. Our Christmas sales are expected to far exceed last year’s sales.”
S.E. Cope of the Cope-Ellis Store saw a substantial increase in sales.
“Our business for the year has increased about 14 percent over last year for the first 11 months,” he said. “One thing that everyone has not taken into consideration is that we have four selling days during the week of Christmas this year while last year there were only two. Due to the fact that we are already ahead in our sales this year, we are expecting a substantial increase in business during the four days next week.”
Grocers in town also experienced a good Christmas season.
Jeff Carroll, the manager of the Kroger store, said that many families were buying provisions for an entire week.
“Most vegetable remain steady this week,” Carroll said of the prices. “Vegetables are plentiful and of excellent quality. There is no marked increase of items on the fruit list or Christmas candies.”
The paper also announced that the M.E. Church, South would present on December 20 a Christmas cantata titled “The Music of Bethlehem.” The church choir was under the direction of Mrs. J.N. Milum and assisted by organist Drena O’Brien. The choir, numbering more than 25, would be robed in white, according to the Daily Times.
Special parts were sung by Mrs. Troy Andrews, Mrs. Ottis Peebles, Miss Clyde Greenhaw, Mrs. C.H. McKinney, Mrs. Frank Dodson, Mrs. Norval Jones and Miss Esther Gordon.
The Boone County Heritage Museum wishes all of our readers a very merry Christmas!
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.