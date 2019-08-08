In 1944, Agnes Bass Shinn, the president of the Arkansas Federation of Women’s Club, was showing the organization’s national president around Little Rock. When the visitor asked to see the Arkansas governor’s mansion, Shinn was embarrassed to say that there was no such building.
Spurred on by the homelessness of Arkansas’s governors, Shinn led the effort to get the state legislature to provide money for the construction of a chief executive mansion.
Shinn was a businesswoman living in Harrison. Her first husband, J.W. Bass, was a steel contractor and bank president. He had built in Harrison such structures as the Montgomery Ward building and the Lyric Theater.
The Bass family had purchased some land south of Harrison and in 1922 built a large home that they named Twelve Oaks. J.W. Bass had the house built in the Craftsman style, which was very popular in the early 20th century. It utilized an abundance of stonework drawn from the area. After a trip to California, Agnes Bass became a fan of the Mission and Spanish Colonial style of architecture. In 1940, she had Twelve Oaks changed to reflect her taste. The exterior stone was replaced with stucco.
J.W. Bass died in 1932 in Detroit. Agnes Bass took his place as bank president and later married James Shinn, who was a judge.
When Agnes Bass Shinn saw the need for a governor’s mansion, she contacted state senator Roy Milum. He arranged for her to speak before a joint session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
A bill, asking for a $75,000 appropriation, was drawn up in 1945, and with Milum’s assistance, it passed the Senate, but failed in the House.
Shinn was undaunted. Her husband, Judge Shinn, advised that her first figure was not high enough, so on the second attempt, she asked for $180,000. Act 257, passed in 1947, created the Governor’s Mansion Commission.
The Commission selected for the new governor’s mansion the site of the original Arkansas School for the Blind. That building had been torn down in 1939, and the bricks from it were saved. In December 1947, Arkansas governor Ben T. Laney laid the cornerstone of the new governor’s mansion. The salvaged bricks were among the 300,000 used in the construction.
Construction on the mansion lasted about two years, and it was supplemented by another $97,000, authorized by the General Assembly. Architects for the project were Frank J. Ginocchio Jr. and Edwin B. Cromwell. Barney Ellis was the contractor, and William R. Heerwagen the interior decorator.
The governor’s mansion was designed in a Georgian Colonial style. There was no formal ceremony marking the opening on Jan. 10, 1950. Instead, there was a week-long public open house in which more than 180,000 visitors toured the house. Governor Sid McMath and his wife moved into the mansion on Feb. 3, 1950.
Over the years, a number of well-known people have spent the night at the governor’s mansion, including Harry Truman, Gregory Peck and Carol Channing. The house has also been seen on television. Footage of it was used in the show “Designing Women” to represent the Atlanta home of Suzanne Sugarbaker. Footage was also used for “30 Rock” to represent the home of a character played by Steve Martin.
A portrait of Agnes Bass Shinn was painted by Harrison artist Genevieve Fancher, and it hung in the governor’s mansion during the Bill Clinton years.
Shinn died in 1960 at the age of 86. She is buried in Springfield, Missouri.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
