Bob Coker and Robert Brown worked for the power company. They once made a service call that was 6,726 miles away.
Coker and Brown were both employees of Arkansas Power & Light (AP&L) in Harrison. They were also both members of the Arkansas National Guard. In early 1951, their unit was called into active service, and Coker and Brown, both sergeants, found themselves in Korea and members of Service Battery 936, FABN.
Ever the power company guys, Coker and Brown applied their AP&L experience to bettering the lives of their comrades in Korea.
In a letter written to his former co-workers back in Harrison, Coker described a power system that he and Brown had constructed. The men upgraded a 3 kva system into a 5 kva. Coker and Brown dug the holes, set the poles and strung the wire.
“Got a darned good system, too,” Coker said. “We named our power company AP&L Korean Division.”
Coker described the pair’s first few days in Korea.
“We unloaded the 10th of February and stayed at Pusan for eight days,” he said. “Then we moved out into the mountains and stayed four days. There are 10,000 to 15,000 Red guerillas in this area, but we haven’t contacted them yet. However, you never know if you are among South Koreans or North Koreans. That’s what makes it so tough.”
One day, Coker, Brown and the jeep driver were sent into Pusan to get vitally needed supplies. Normally, a convoy of at least five trucks would have accompanied them to prevent attack from Red guerillas. That day, though, the men would have to go alone.
“Bob and I rode shotgun, and believe me, we were scared,” Coker wrote. “They told us if we met any men (Koreans) on the road to shoot around them until they took to the hills. We took them at their word. The Koreans will carry their guns under their coats, and when you pass, shoot you in the back. You can’t afford to take chances. We met three Koreans dressed in civilian clothes, carrying American-made carbines. We shot until they went over the next hill. They didn’t spare the kilowatts getting gone, either!”
In another letter, Coker talked about a young Korean man who served as their interpreter. The man was 22 and had attended college, but had left Seoul when the Communists took over.
Brown, too, would write letters back home, telling of his experiences.
“This really is a swell place,” he said. “If you just hit the dry spots, you only sink knee deep in mud. You have to watch those wet spots, though. If you don’t, you’re liable to drown.”
Brown went on to say that he had a cabin boy who took care of him. The boy shined his shoes, made his bed and anything else he wanted.
“All that he costs me is a pack of cigarettes every two days,” Brown said.
In one letter, Brown summed up his feelings about Korea.
“I’ll tell you what,” he said. “I wouldn’t send my worst enemy over here.”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
