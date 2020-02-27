Life was good in the late spring of 1947, or so Robert Schick imagined it.
“If you were a business man in Harrison, Arkansas, you were probably feeling quite frisky on the evening of June 7, 1947. You may even have been so carried away that you took your wife out to dinner and laughed at your friends’ stale jokes. If you were a sawmill operator in Leslie, Arkansas, a canning factory manager at Seligman, Missouri, a stock farmer out of Green Forest, Arkansas, or a tourist-lodge owner at Eureka Springs, sure surely were feeling better toward the world than usual.”
What was the cause of so much imagined joy and anticipation?
In an article titled “The Turbulent North Arkansas,” which appeared in the June, 1948, edition Railroad magazine, Schick wrote that a U.S. District Judge had ordered the Missouri & Arkansas Railroad (later to change its name to the Missouri & North Arkansas) to make plans to resume operations after a year of idleness due to a strike. From the railroad’s headquarters in Harrison had come the first plans to get the line back into action. In a breezy and at times whimsical style, Schick presented a brief history of the never dull Missouri & Arkansas Railroad.
“This road may look like a version of ‘The Slow Train Through Arkansas’ to some,” Schick wrote, “but to those it served, the line has always been a cherished institution.”
Not only had the railroad been the main hauler of the region’s produce and chief contact between the Ozarks and the outside world, but it had also been a training ground for many young men and women of the area.
The Missouri & Arkansas, which ran for 361 miles from Joplin, Missouri, to Helena, Arkansas, has had “its ups and downs, except that the ‘ups’ were few and the ‘downs’ were very down indeed,” according to Schick.
The Missouri & Arkansas was seldom out of hot water financially, according to Schick.
“Receiverships were numerous. Wrecks, some of them disastrous, were plentiful. Floods often made playthings of trackage and equipment. But through all the stress and strain, the road kept its identity – if not always its schedules. Like the Philadelphia Nationals, who seldom neared first division quality yet played a lot of baseball, the M&A hardly approached the status of a first-class line but put a lot of good, hard railroading under its belt.”
The M&A had become an important part of the economic life of every county through which it passed.
To gain an insight into the importance of the M&A, Schick wrote, one had to understand the fundamental fact of the Ozarks’ isolation.
“During the last quarter of the past century,” Schick said, “that part of the Ozarks now served by this railroad was as completely hemmed in as if a Chinese wall had been built around it. Barriers of rugged, timbered hills can block economic progress just as surely as California’s High Sierras can break up rain clouds and create the dry world of the Nevada desert.”
Schick described the need for a railroad in the isolated region.
“It was a land of class distinctions only in as far as people could be classified as poor, poorer, poorest. Hard work, long hours, and little learning beyond that what could be absorbed from daily living, was the lot of all. Franklin’s proverb could be shortened to read: Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy at least. The folks of the mountains were tough, courageous, home-loving and patient, but they were stagnating while progress moved ahead on all sides of them. And that progress moved largely along those great connecting links of civilization, the railroads.”
In 1899, a company was organized to build a railroad. It was financed by investors in St. Louis, New York and Little Rock, and the original name was the St. Louis & North Arkansas Railroad.
By 1901, the railroad had conquered the rugged Boston Mountains, and the track reached Harrison.
“At Harrison,” Schick wrote, “there was dancing in the streets and fireworks stained the sky with bursting colors. When the first train arrived, the cars and engines were draped with flags and the crewmen were weighted down with flowers. The great moment had arrived at last and the scoffers gladly ate humble pie. One year later, when the line reached Leslie, Arkansas, it had a trackage of 120 miles.”
The support for the railroad was tremendous. Other railroads often had trouble gaining right-of-way from landowners, but in 1900, almost every farmer whose land was touched by the M&NA right-of-way donated all or most of the land that was desired.
Cash was also donated to the railroad. According to Schick, Harrison alone offered the M&NA $40,000. Many residents actually mortgaged their homes and businesses to make up the pot and didn’t ask for a single share of company stock.
“Out in the hills, the hollows rang with rollicking square dances, but you couldn’t swing your lady to the ‘run-away’ scrapings of the fiddler’s bow unless you gave a donation to the railroad. At pie suppers, held in primitive log schoolhouses, all the money that backwoods beaus spent on their blushing sweethearts’ cookery went for the same purpose.”
In 1911, E.M. Wise, who had extensive experience in railroading, became the manager of the M&NA. He built a modern plant in Harrison, helped by the $26,000 put up by the townspeople.
Reflecting on the reorganization of the railroad in 1947, Schick wrote, “Now, again, ‘the railroad that just couldn’t die’ is showing life once more, and there may be dancing in the streets again. The M&NA is the people’s own road, in one sense, and they could not but feel that its failure meant their own.”
A copy of Robert Schick’s article “The Turbulent North Arkansas” can be found in the Railroad Room at the Boone County Heritage Museum.
