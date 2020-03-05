The image of the tough, independent, resourceful cowboy is the stuff of legend.
The gooseboy? Maybe not so much.
However, in the Ozarks of the early 20th Century, men who drove gaggles of geese to market played an important role in the region’s economic efforts.
Lelah Holmes, whose father operated a general store in Denver, Arkansas, described a goose drive that was undertaken in 1904. The geese were taken to market in Springfield, Missouri.
According to Holmes’ account, about 1,000 geese were collected in preparation for the drive to market. They were kept for several weeks at the farm of Sam Beck, her father. The birds were fed soaked corn and wheat kept in metal tubs. The tubs would later be hooked to the sides of wagons used on the drive. The geese, having become accustomed to the rattle of the tubs, would follow them willingly, knowing that it would result in being fed.
While the geese were being collected, the womenfolk would be stocking the chuck wagon with provisions needed for the 100-mile goose drive to Springfield.
For the men, there would be slabs of country bacon with eggs and potatoes to be fried in the drippings; sugar-cured ham and homemade bread to sop up the “red-eye” gravy; pails of flour and meal to make flap jacks and corn dodgers; molasses cookies; pound cakes; sponge cakes; and stacks of fried pies filled with dried apples or peaches. To wash it all down, the goose boys would need gallons of black coffee, freshly ground.
For the dogs, who would work harder than anyone on the goose drive, there was cornbread enriched with eggs and cracklins. Only well-trained goose dogs would be used on the drive. The dogs would stay close to their masters and would never touch a goose or bark unless commanded to do so. A dog would patrol a section of the gaggle, and should a goose wander off, a mere mention of the dog’s name would send it off, moving back and forth in an effort to get the wayward bird back in line.
Should the dog’s owner call out, “Get him!” the goose would find itself pinned to the ground with a heavy paw in its back. The dog would hold the goose down until the goose boy carried it back to the gaggle.
Geese who got tired or dropped would be carried to a coop on one of the wagons, where it was given a drink of water and allowed to ride for a few hours.
In addition to the wagons filled with food and feed, there were four filled with eggs. A layer of hay was placed on the wagon bed, then a layer of eggs, placed carefully with no space for jostling. Another layer of hay was placed down, the covered with boards.
The wagons carried other things for market. They included dried apples, whipperwill peas, sorghum cane see, may apple roots, gensing, wild cherry tree bark, slippery elm bark, snake weed and rattle weed. The medicinal herbs were sold to apothecary shops.
In addition to the wagon drivers, the goose drive crew had outriders, men on horseback who patrolled the roads ahead, located camp grounds and arranged to have dogs restrained on farms that they passed.
The drovers were the men who actually moved the geese. Along with their dogs, they walked alongside the column of geese.
In a short time, the geese would become accustomed to traveling in a column. Along the way, the drive bypassed towns and public roads. The goose boys would often get permission to go through fenced enclosures where crops had been harvested.
Crossing streams was no problem. The geese would honk with delight as they plunged into the water, taking the opportunity to rest their tired feet. As soon as they heard the rattle of the tubs on the wagons, though, they were ready to continue their journey.
On the twelfth day of the drive, right on schedule, the goose drive entered the Goose Gardens of the Springfield Produce Company. Ridding itself of the noisy geese, the wagons proceeded into town to unload their produce.
“After visiting barber shops and shower stalls, donning the clean clothes brought from home, they walked leisurely into town, for a restaurant meal and view of the city with its gas lighted streets.”
For the next two days, the men spent time in the wholesale businesses and factories buying goods for the stores back home, as well as items requested by friends and family.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.