John Blair walked into the Turf Saloon and, with an oath, threw down the empty cartridges from his pistol.
“Miller hit me over the head with a chair and I killed him,” Blair said, “and there are others who may get the same dose if they don’t look out.”
In September of 1900, Blair entered the hotel room of the sleeping Charles G. Miller and shot him multiple times. According to an account in the Harrison Daily Times, the reason for the murder was “that Miller made severe remarks concerning Blair in connection with a recent assault by him upon a preacher who was escorting the wife of his brother home from church.”
The newspaper story called Miller a young man of “quiet habits and exemplary character.” Born in Kentucky in 1865, Miller had come to Arkansas in 1896. He was a member of the M.E. South Church. He had been engaged in farming and mining and had been the manager of the Park Hotel. His younger brother, George, was the manager of the Excelsior Mining Company in St. Joe in Searcy County.
Blair was originally from the panhandle of Texas and had been in Harrison only a short time. His brother, R.F. Blair, had a law practice in Harrison.
According to the proprietor of the Thurston Hotel, Blair arrived at the hotel shortly after 9 o’clock at night. He inquired for Miller, and when told that Miller had probably retired for the evening, asked to be shown to his room. Thurston proceeded to do so and pointed out the door to Miller’s room. Thurston said Blair knocked on Miller’s door in a quiet manner, and he returned to his office.
Thurston had barely gotten to his office when he heard six shots fired in quick succession. Rushing back to Miller’s room, he encountered Blair, who, waving a smoking .45 caliber Colt revolver, ordered Thurston to get out of his way. With Blair’s gun pointed at him, Thurston marched back to his office. Blair then stuck his gun in his pocket and walked off toward the square.
Several other hotel guests went to Miller’s room, and “as soon as the smoke could be dispersed sufficiently,” found him on the floor in his under clothes, dead. They reported Miller’s clothes in places being on fire from the blaze of the pistol.
The authorities was summoned immediately. A close examination of the body found that four of the six shots had struck Miller. One passed through his heart, while another went through both arms and the body. There were two ugly gashes in the back of Miller’s head, indicating the he had been shot after he fell. Strengthening that theory was the fact that three bullets had passed through the wall near the floor.
After leaving the Turf Saloon (other sources refer to it as the Deshazo Saloon), Blair went to his home, located north of the square, where he was later arrested by Harrison Marshal Freeling.
The coroner’s jury, after careful examination of the evidence, returned its verdict.
“We, the jury, find that the deceased, Charles G. Miller, came to his death at the hands of John Blair.”
According to records of the Arkansas Supreme Court, Blair’s trial was moved to Newton County. Prosecuting attorneys were J.M. Shinn, G.J. Crump, B.B. Hudgins, J.W. Story and W.J. Lanier. Blair was represented by Capt. W.F. Pace. Blair claimed self-defense, but he was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 13 years in the penitentiary.
Miller was buried beside his mother in the Harrison Cemetery.
“The funeral was one of the largest ever seen in Harrison,” reported the Harrison Daily Times.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
