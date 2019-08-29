The man standing before W.L. Potter was considered by many to be a vicious killer. He had led the raid on Lawrence, Kansas, in which about 190 citizens had been murdered. He had spread terror along the Kansas-Missouri border. However, to Potter, William C. Quantrill was a close friend.
“How do you do, Bill?” Potter said cheerily.
Potter was a lawman in Paola, Kansas, when Quantrill was handed over to him for protection. Potter was determined to do his duty in the face of a large crowd.
According to Donald Gilmore in his book, “Civil War on the Missouri-Kansas Border,” “with a double-barreled shotgun in one hand and a revolver in the other, Potter ordered the crowd to disperse.”
For the last 31 years of his life, Potter lived in Boone County, Arkansas, where he became a well-known prospector and miner.
Potter was born in 1826 in New York, but by the outbreak of the Civil War, he was living in Kansas. Despite living in a free state, Potter’s sympathies lay with the South, and he served in the Confederate army.
William Elsey Connelly, in his book “Quantrill and the Border Wars,” described Potter’s roles during that troubled time.
“Potter was a border-ruffian, a hanger-on about the offices of pro-slavery officials, often acting as deputy U.S. marshal, deputy sheriff, deputy jailer, deputy constable.”
Connelly went on to describe Potter’s service in the Confederate army.
“Potter was sort of irregular Confederate soldier – a sort of wandering pirate – roving about from one command to another.”
It was during his time in Kansas that Potter met Quantrill. Potter would eventually seem to be almost worshipful of Quantrill.
“His old friend W.L. Potter also made much of Quantrill, the ‘hero,’” Gilmore wrote.
Connelly managed to obtain a collection of letters that Potter wrote from Harrison in 1895 and 1896. In the letters, he said, Potter claimed to “have been very intimate with Quantrill, calling him ‘Bill’ Quantrill.”
Connelly characterized Potter’s letters as boastful, egotistical and inaccurate.
“There are streaks of facts in them, however, though mixed with much that, to say the least, is wholly untrue.”
According to Potter’s obituary found in the Harrison Daily Times, Potter had traveled extensively in the mountains of Arkansas during the war. During that time, Potter became convinced that there were minerals in abundance in the Ozarks. He came to Boone County in 1874, and went to work as a miner.
“He discovered and developed many valuable properties,” Potter’s obituary said, “notable among which was the Empire Lode, of the Sugar Orchard district, but as is too often the case, little of the profits of his labor fell to him, and he died a poor man.”
Potter died on January 16, 1905, at the Hayles hotel in Harrison. He was survived by a son and two daughters.
“His rugged character included many good qualities, and he had many warm friends in all parts of the field,” Potter’s obituary said of him.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
