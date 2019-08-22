One of the victims lay motionless on his side, his long neck stretched out to its fullest length. Nearby, his companion struggled to sit up, her neck twisting in snake-like fashion as she struggled for life.
On September 5, 1981, two giraffes died in Bellefonte.
The animals were being transported from one zoo to another when they apparently died of stress.
“It’s the worst thing that could happen to me,” said Earl Tatum, who was transporting the giraffes.
Tatum was taking the giraffes to his Holiday Island Animal Park in Carroll County for a two or three day rest before heading for their final destination. According to a Harrison Daily Times story, Tatum declined to name the zoo the giraffes were leaving or to name the intended destination.
Tatum told the Daily Times that the giraffes had been on the road only 21 hours, and the weather was not dangerously hot. However, he went on to say, the “very high tempered” giraffes stressed themselves fighting containment.
The female giraffe “should have just walked off” when she was unloaded for care in Bellefonte, Tatum said.
“But she just gave up,” he continued. “She just didn’t care. She had fought in the trailer so much to get out that she just gave out.”
According to various sources, being transported can be very stressful for giraffes. Losing a mate can also be stressful.
In photos taken by Daily Times publisher J.E. Dunlap, the male giraffe lies prostrate on the ground, while in the background, workers struggle to save the female. One man is seen trying to hold up the giraffe’s head. Onlookers observe the proceedings.
Tatum operated the Animal Park as a breeding and holding area for animals that he transported from zoo to zoo. He was a sometimes controversial figure who purchased or traded animals, many of them threatened or endangered. In addition to the giraffes, the animals that Tatum transported included camels, exotic antelopes, deer, zebras, lemurs, kangaroos, gazelles and Asian lions.
Tatum said he had been hauling animals for 18 years, and “this is the first time I ever lost one.”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
