What a great week it had been!
Floating on the river, sleeping under the stars, landing a big one for your supper.
Making wonderful memories with your friends.
In late May of 1956, Boy Scout Troop 60 of Harrison embarked on a five-day float trip on the Buffalo River. The boys hoped to qualify for the national 50-mile award given by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Requirements were that scouts had to cover 50 miles on land or water without mechanized transportation. They had to lay out overnight camp sites, carry all food and equipment with them, and they had to map their journey.
In those pre-national river days, the 12 scouts, along with six adult leaders, put in the Buffalo at the Highway 65 bridge near St. Joe. Traveling down the river, they ended up at Norfork on the White River.
Participating in the adventure were Jimmy Russell, Bill Robertson, David Hammons, Butch Cotton, David Holder, Billy Dillon, Sonny Von Seeburg, Richard Robinson, Ronald Pierce, Donald Ray Nichols, Bill Russell, Keith Robertson, Wayne Smith, Hugh Cotton and Lawrence Sanders.
The fishing equipment for the expedition was contributed by Miller Hardware, Arkansas Tire and Supply and Montgomery Ward. Prizes for the largest fish caught and the largest number caught were provided by Smith Hardware.
For the first two days of the journey, the scouts were accompanied by Gene Rush and a movie photographer from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. A movie about the trip was later presented to the troop.
In addition, an article with illustrations was done for Boys Life, the official magazine of the Boy Scouts.
A few weeks later, the scouts were on another outing, this one in the Cobb Cave area of Lost Valley in Newton County.
On the morning of July 16, 12-year-old Butch Cotton and some other scouts decided to explore the cave and maybe even find some Indian relics.
Trying to navigate a steep ledge, Butch fell 50 feet, suffering serious head injuries.
Hugh Cotton, along with Wayne Smith, attempted to reach his son, but the rugged terrain made it a difficult task. Finally, the boy was reached and immediately taken to Boone County Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. It was to no avail, though, and Butch died.
Butch would have been an eighth-grader at Harrison Junior High. He was a Star Scout and played baseball in the Harrison Little League. He was a member of Harrison Christian Church.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.