On Nov. 1, 1880, Henry Clark left Lead Hill headed for home. Riding in the wagon were his two small daughters, Fannie and Ida. Pulling the wagon were two strong mares, Diner and Fan.
What started out as just an uneventful and ordinary trip home for the Clarks soon turned into a harrowing experience that would seem like a scene from an action movie. The tale was told by noted Ozarks historian Silas Turnbo.
After reaching the crest of a wooded ridge, Clark stopped to fix something on his wagon. As he got down, the horses for some reason became startled and started back down the hill in a run.
Diner and Fan followed the road for only a few yards before veering off to the left. The horses ran as fast as they could over an area of rocks jutting out of the surface of the ground.
“The wagon was pulled and jerked so swiftly along that there was a constant bouncing of the wagon on the rough stones which nearly beat the life out of the children,” wrote Turnbo.
Clark was horrified at the sight of the runaway horses and the wagon with his daughters still aboard plunging down the rocky hillside. The despairing father ran after the wagon, but he was unable to halt the terrified horses. Clark, Turnbo said, did not expect to find his children alive.
Some distance down the hill, with the horses still running at breakneck speed, little Fannie and Ida were hurled out of the wagon and onto the stones. Miraculously, the girls were not killed, although Ida suffered serious injuries.
“The poor father now rejoiced that he did not find them dead,” Turnbo said.
Meanwhile, Diner and Fan continued to frantically run over bushes, saplings and boulders as they made their way down the hill still pulling the wagon. They then turned right, crossing the road. It was at this point that the wagon box was thrown off and the rear wheels detached from the front wheels. The desperate mares re-crossed the road and dashed again down the hill pulling what was left of the front wheels and running gears.
The runaway horses had almost reached the bottom of the hollow when they ran between two post oaks. The horses were going at such a high rate of speed and the wheels struck the trees with such force that they were jerked loose from the remainder of the wagon. The impact also separated the horses from each other.
Diner ran across the hollow and up the hill before falling dead near the road. Fan was found alive a few days later in neighboring hills.
Not long after the runaway occurred, Bob Trotter and Lige Motley came along in their wagon, headed for Lead Hill. The Clark girls were taken to town and cared for by friends until Clark and his wife could take them home. Fannie recovered from her injuries in a few days, but Ida was bedridden for several weeks before she was able to walk.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
