Herb Van Deven was nothing if not self-effacing.
“Not being blessed with exclusive talents, superior intelligence, rare visions, or majestic thoughts, and being but an ordinary man, this author has a keen desire to belong,” he wrote in the preface to his book “The American Promise – Hope or Hoax?” “He wants part of the action. He, too, wants to discover how to make the world better. He loves his country, but the tormenting question remains: ‘What can one man do?’”
Throughout a lifetime that spanned 80 years, a life that included teaching U.S. history at Harrison High School, Van Deven sought to answer that question.
Van Deven was born on February 13, 1920, in St. Louis. He served during World War II, achieving the rank of sergeant.
In the early 1950s, Van Deven was teaching and coaching in Lockport, Illinois. He gained a reputation for an often unorthodox style of coaching basketball.
In the November 23, 1954, edition of the Chicago Heights Star, Van Deven is quoted as saying that his Lockport Porters had an excellent chance to win the South Suburban championship.
“Taking over the reins a year ago at Lockport,” the paper reported, “Van Deven installed a new style of basketball. From a fast-break offense and zone defense, the Porters switched to a Henry Iba style slow break and a man-to-man defense.”
Van Deven took his case to the public
“The spirit has caught on all over town,” he said. “Our advance sale of tickets is real good.”
Mainstays on Van Deven’s team that year were his kid brother, Bob, and Tom Haller, who would later go on to a career as a catcher in Major League baseball.
Van Deven frowned on the jump shot, the paper went on to say, and he had statistics to show that it was overrated. Instead, his team fired away with hook shots.
Van Deven also coached baseball from 1954 to 1956.
Van Deven eventually moved to Harrison, where he got a job teaching history at the high school. It was said that he took a 50 percent cut in salary “for the opportunity of more tranquil living on the banks of the Buffalo.” Van Deven owned about 250 acres with a one-mile river frontage. About 60 acres were devoted to hay farming, but most of the land contained timber.
With the designation of the Buffalo as a national river, Van Deven found himself a participant in a battle between the National Park Service and long-time residents of the Buffalo River area.
He received a condemnation from the Park Service as part of its effort to control the entire shoreline of the Buffalo. Van Deven had never given permission for an appraisal which he thought would be an important factor in his future trials against the government. He wanted it indisputably clear that he was a totally "unwilling" seller because he maintained that, after an inholder agreed to an appraisal, he was listed as a potential willing seller by the Park Service. A list of appraisal "requests" was used to garner more funds for land acquisition from Congress. The Park Service denied this allegation, though.
Van Deven said that once an elderly Clyde Villines came to the high school with his friends, Doy Edgmon and Arvel Casey. The men tearfully sought the advice of the high school teacher. Villines told Van Deven that the NPS said "the Army would be brought in" to take the elderly man off his land if he did not sell. Such threats and intimidation against the elderly angered Van Deven.
"There's nothing more vicious than to take advantage of the innocent,” Van Deven said. “They're no different than hit men."
After the trial which determined the "just compensation" the Park Service will pay Van Deven for taking his home and land, he intended to appeal his condemnation on constitutional grounds. He wanted to test the limits of eminent domain. He could understand the government taking property in an emergency or for a badly needed highway, but he felt that if eminent domain can be used in such a huge volume for recreational purposes, there may be no end in sight for federal land expansion.
Van Deven became the chairman of the Buffalo River Conservation and Recreation Council (BRC&RC), an organization made up of 210 people living in the Buffalo River area and who managed, leased or controlled 50,000 acres of private property.
On April 16, 1973, the Harrison Daily Times reported that the BRC&RC would have a hearing in District Court. It was seeking an injunction to halt development of the proposed 95,000 acre national park, charging that the National Park Service had violated the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 by not filingan environmental impact study before legislative proceedings began.
In the classroom, Van Deven gained a reputation for being a demanding, yet fair teacher.
“Mr. Van Deven was not a teacher that a student could just get by,” was the comment by a former student. “No sir, outline the chapter, oral presentation and be able to finish within one minute of your projected time to deliver the same, reciting the U.S. Presidents in order, stopping in the middle of a sentence and asking another student to continue (you couldn't go to sleep in his class!) He held no favorites, whether an A student or a ‘get by student.’ Nope, all were expected to perform.”
In 1977, Van Deven wrote his book, which he subtitled “A challenge for self-development.”
In the preface, Van Deven wrote that the book was a result of over 25 years of classroom experimentation pursuing and searching for the American promise.
“Now you, too, are confronted with the same challenge to discover whether the American promise is a hoax; whether the Prussian philosopher Hegel was in error when he said: ‘What experience and history teaches is this – that people and governments never learned anything from history.’”
Van Deven died on April 17, 2000. He is buried in Maplewood Cemetery.
Before he died, Van Deven donated a copy of his book to the Boone County Heritage Museum. It can be found in the Music/School Room.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
