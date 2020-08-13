Jerry Liddell decided that if he couldn’t have Europe, the next best thing would be the Ozarks.
Liddell was a field producer for “Good Morning America,” an ABC morning news television show. In the spring of 1986, Liddell and other members of the show’s crew and staff planned to tour Europe. With many Americans gearing up to go abroad, Liddell thought a European vacation would be a ratings plus.
Current events then intervened.
Just days before, the United States had launched air strikes against Libya in retaliation for Libyan sponsorship of terrorism against American troops and citizens.
Liddell and other ABC producers, thinking that it might not be safe for Americans to go to other countries, decided to stay home. Instead of touring France and other European countries, ABC cameras would go to some domestic locations, including the Ozarks.
“We want to show people ‘Here is what you can do by just getting in your car and driving,’” Liddell was quoted in the Boone County Headlight of May 1, 1986.
While some ABC film crews went to San Francisco, Seattle, Key West and other parts of the country, Liddell, accompanied by a camera man, a sound man and on-air personality Steve Fox, went to the Ozarks.
While in the area, Liddell and his crew visited Wilson’s Creek Battlefield near Springfield, Mo.; Branson, Mo.; Table Rock Lake; Silver Dollar City; the Ozark Mountain Folk Center in Mountain View; and Blanchard Springs Cavern.
The stay culminated in a float trip on the Buffalo National River, arranged by the National Park Headquarters in Harrison. Two canoes were supplied by River Ridge Canoe Service of Yellville.
According to the newspaper account, on his float trip, Liddell wore a red Silver Dollar City tee shirt with penguins printed on it, giving him the look of a true tourist.
Liddell, in the newspaper story, said the television spot would provide viewers with information on how to get there, facilities and expenses.
Work had begun on the segment earlier when production staff members researched the area and checked on logistics. According to Liddell, the producers learned that the Ozark region had a lot to offer, and it was possible to visit many of the sites in a limited amount of time.
“But just like on real vacations,” Liddell added, “there is never enough time to see it all.”
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum.
