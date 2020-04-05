MT. JUDEA — Mt. Judea School principal Brenda Napier will be the next superintendent of the Deer/ Mt. Judea School District beginning July 1. The school district's board of education met Thursday night to take care of some personnel matters including selecting a successor to Superintendent Dr. Andrew Curry.
Curry will be the assistant superintendent of the Ozark Mountain School District next school year. He was hired to fill several positions including federal programs coordinator, curriculum coordinator and the director of the school district's Digital Learning School.
Napier is a long-time teacher and was the Deer/Mt. Judea math curriculum coordinator when she filled the vacant principal position after Roxanne Holt passed away.
The Deer/Mt. Judea board offered Napier a year to year contract on an alternate licensure plan as she is not presently state certified.
The board also accepted the resignations of Amanda Caudill and Stephanie Overman from the school district's Digital Learning program.
The board narrowed their superintendent search to four applicants: Toby Crosby, Napier, Dennis Fisher and Dr. Jeff Davis.
The following also applied for the Superintendent position: Howard Smith, Mark Roberts, Jimmy Ray, Brandi Wallace, Roy McCoy, Freddie Bowen, Dr. Amanda Britt, Jeannie Gail Taylor, Charles Crowder, David Dodge, Toni Hopkins, Deanna Klaus and Billy Muse.
