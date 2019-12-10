What an amazing day Saturday at the NARMC Foundation "Santa Shuffle Fun Run”!
There were over 600 participants who attended the Shuffle, and over 820 gifts (300 more than last year) that will be given to children through many different organizations in the six counties that NARMC serves. This year, over nine counties were represented at the Santa Shuffle compared to last year’s three counties.
We had two BIG winners on Saturday: Casey Jones for his awesome Santa Shuffle dance challenge video and Teresa Caudle for wearing last year's 2018 Santa Suit.
Casey won a Nintendo Switch, was the Grand Marshal with our elves and Snowball and will also be recognized at the Flannel and Frost Donor Appreciation Banquet on Tuesday night, Dec.10.
Over 46 people wore last year's suits which enabled us to open up the Fun Run for more people to participate. And because of that, we wanted to put all their names in a drawing to win a 50-inch TV. Teresa Caudle was the lucky winner.
So, Santa Shuffle participants — DON'T forget to keep your suit for a chance to win BIG next year.
Also, thank you to the Ridgerunner Cloggers for performing for us. What a great addition to our Shuffle!
Thank you to Chief Graddy and his police officers for blocking off Main Street so our Santas could walk safely and Jean Cochran from the Pour House for playing Christmas music for our Santas around the square.
A BIG thank you to our Santa Shuffle sponsors. Without them, the Shuffle would not be possible. Thank you also to the participating restaurants who gave discounts to the Santas for dining with them after the event in their Santa suits.
Our elves (Fred Kolb, Eric Sherburne and Eddie Hawkins), Snowball (Hannah Rosson), Santa Claus (Randy Thorson), SRM Pro (Rob McBee and Scott Stewart) for the sound, Dr. Brent Rosson for the drone footage, Tonya Sherburne for always capturing those awesome photos, Pepsi for the water, Shane Bridges for his graphic design expertise, Jason Marshall for the signage, Jackson Tent Rental for the tent, NARMC Construction crew, Food Services and Environmental Services Departments for set up, Roxanne Rosson, Lorie McCracken along with all the amazing NARMC volunteers as well as many others who made this such a great day for all.
But the BIGGEST winners of the Santa Shuffle will be all the 820-plus children who will receive gifts in six counties on Christmas morning because of your generosity.
Thank you! We are truly blessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.