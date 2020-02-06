During the monthly board of directors meeting for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, CEO/president Vince Leist revisited the status of the property the hospital owns on Highway 43 and is currently up for sale listed by Weichert Realtors, Market Edge.
“I just wanted you to know that we use local businesses in rotation, and Weichert Realtors was next. We have relisted the Highway 43 property with them,” Leist said.
“I want to alert you to a property transaction we are working on at the present time,” Leist said. “As you will recall, a number of years there were some property transactions between Boone County Special Services, Hillcrest Home, the county and the hospital. I want everyone to be perfectly clear when someone sees a real estate sign on that piece of property, they will be clear what’s that about.”
Leist continued, “We’ve had that property listed for sale for some time. We determined it was time to sell that property in light of us purchasing the office building.
“There was a piece of property we owned in Yellville that was part of our lease from the county. The property on Highway 43 was purchased with operating funds from the hospital but was also deeded to the County and became part of the lease.
“The expansion at Hillcrest Home required a fair amount of dirt to be brought in to level the property so they would have enough fill. An arrangement was made between the hospital, Hillcrest Home and the county to provide some of that dirt fill off of the Highway 43 property. In turn, there would be a fair amount of grading improvements on the property to match the value of the dirt taken. That transaction did take place,” Leist said.
“About that same time, it became very apparent to us that we needed to tear down the old office buildings behind the hospital and tear down the old hotel that was originally part of the old Holiday Inn which the hospital had purchased some years ago. It had become a fire trap and we weren’t occupying it anymore. The county and the fire department told us we needed to tear it down, or put a fence around it,” he said.
“So at that point in time, while all these property transactions were going on, I approached the county to say, ‘If the hospital spends the funds out of operating expenses to tear down those properties and improve the county’s dirt, would you deed the Highway 43 property to the hospital so it can be sold to recoup those expenses? That way the county doesn’t have to pay for it. The hospital would be made whole and the buildings would be torn down and the fire department would leave us alone,’” Leist said.
“The property was deeded to the hospital by the county in the transaction of the hospital spending operating funds to tear down the old office buildings,” Leist said. “As we sell that property, we are going to recoup our costs for tearing down those properties. That’s why the hospital will take those funds and put them back into operating expenses. If there are any questions, I’ll be happy to answer.”
The board didn’t have any questions for Leist.
Leist continued, “This was covered very well in the newspaper at the time. It is in the quorum court minutes and I have the quit claim deeds in my office. It was a very public transaction. The sale of that property and bringing those funds back into the hospital was the intent of the county at that time.”
“There were a lot of things moving around at that time, but it was very public and I have the clipping of the newspaper in my file,” Leist said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.