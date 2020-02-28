When seconds count and you need a hospital, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center is here in the community.
NARMC president/ CEO, Vince Leist has said numerous times, “On the worst day of your life, we are here to serve your family, friends and our community.”
Harrison Convention Visitors Bureau executive director Matt Bell said, “It is nice to know that our tourists traveling from all over the globe can count on NARMC for quality care in the event that a mishap occurs during their visit to Harrison. Nobody plans to visit a hospital when vacationing, but when an emergency occurs NARMC showcases incredible Ozark's hospitality to our guests.”
NARMC has a staff of 800 people with a total payroll of approximately $54.7 million. Dollars earned by NARMC employees and spent on groceries, clothing, mortgage, etc. generate approximately $85.6 million in economic activity and create an additional 760 jobs in the local economy.
The hospital spends more than $44 million on goods and services it needs to provide health care like medical supplies, electricity for the building and food for the patients. Funds spent to buy goods and services flow from the hospital to vendors and businesses creating a ripple throughout the economy.
Capital spending generated an additional $797,000 for the local economy in fiscal year 2019.
In fiscal 2019, NARMC donated more than $1.98 million worth of charitable care to the community and provided $ 9.36 million in uncompensated care.
The hospital strives to attain additional certifications and programs to benefit the community, such as the telemedicine program which connects doctors and patients to specialists in Little Rock within seconds, AR SAVES stroke program and the Baby Friendly Organization designation.
NARMC has been awarded the Site Excellence Award at the annual AR SAVES Conference held in Hot Springs. NARMC was one of four hospitals in Arkansas to receive the award out of the 51 AR SAVES eligible hospitals. This recognition is highly valued at the annual conference because it exemplifies commitment, teamwork, skills and knowledge.
In April 2017, NARMC was designated a Silver Certified Safe Sleep Leader in the National Sale Sleep Hospital Certification program.
NARMC was named in the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the U.S., according to the National Rural Health Association’s Rural Health Policy Institute, iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The hospital has also received the Governor’s Quality Achievement Award in recognition of improvements in quality, productivity, and financial effectiveness. The Governor’s Quality Achievement Award is granted by the Arkansas Institute for Performance Excellence.
“NARMC is key to economic development in Harrison and Boone County. Their multi-million dollar impact as a prime employer and their array of vital healthcare services provided are both essential for the region,” said Bob Largent, president/CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Existing employers simply can’t afford to stay local without state-of-the-art healthcare. And businesses seeking to relocate won’t even consider a location without the same. NARMC, as a Level 2 Trauma Center and their specialty services, is a key ingredient in the community’s stability, growth and overall quality of life.
“The Chamber is pleased to have the NARMC team invested in our community. The community is, likewise, privileged to have NARMC here to make that investment in our welfare,” Largent added.
NARMC is an innovative, non-profit healthcare system consisting of a central hospital in Harrison and 13 clinics serving the rural communities of north Arkansas. More than 800 NARMC employees, including 31 physicians, physician assistants and APRNs, work together to provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services.
NARMC Auxiliary currently has 152 members and 18 Hospice of the Hills volunteers. From April 1, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020 more than 31,825 hours of service were donated to the hospital and Hospice of the Hills. Since 2019, the Auxiliary has donated more than $104,247.80 to support the services of the hospital. Since April 1, the auxiliary has greeted about 66,300 visitors in the rehab, ER and tower entrances, served 6,015 cups of coffee, mailed 422 immunization packets to new mothers, knitted more than 300 pairs of booties for newborn babies, average around 100 volunteers a month volunteering and awarded $6,000 twice a year in scholarships. Hospice of the Hills volunteers have sewn more than 60 Memory Bears for that program.
The not-for-profit hospital is guided by four sets of values: safety, quality, integrity, and community. These values go hand-in-hand with the mission of the Medical Center which is to provide comprehensive healthcare in North Central Arkansas and to the vision which is to be the most trusted and preferred healthcare provided in the area.
For more information about NARMC, visit the website narmc.com or call (870) 414-4000. (For emergencies dial 911.) NARMC is located at 620 N. Main Street.
