North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Board of Directors chairman Matt Miller and the board heard Tuesday about the postponement of the vaccination clinics this Friday, vaccine administration numbers and declining COVID numbers.
NARMC president/CEO Vince Leist told the board that this week’s dosage of vaccine was not coming to NARMC and the clinic scheduled for Friday had to be postponed. “We appreciate the efforts of Dr. [Randy] Esters and North Arkansas College. We know now that when we get more vaccines, we can organize a vaccination clinic within days.”
Leist said, “There is some indication and evidence that we’ve reached our peak. There are some variances coming out of the UK and South Africa, but we feel like the vaccines may fend off the variances. Numbers are down for COVID patients in ICU beds and hospitals in the state. Monday, there were only 700 new cases. Of course, that could change at any minute, but for now, it sounds good.”
Leist shared with the board that he appreciated the good press by the Daily Times and the letter to the editor written by George Holcomb. “The organizations that have come together to get the vaccine out have been phenomenal,” he said.
“George mentioned in his letter that it was a great process of everyone coming together for the good of the community,” Sammie Cribbs, vice president of clinical services chief nursing officer, said. “We worked with our local health department and regional director who said, ‘I wish all communities were working together this smoothly.’”
Cribbs also told the board, “Everyone needs a good pandemic to start working together. We will be a stronger community when this is over.” Cribbs was proud of the community partners and hospital staff members. “This is a huge process,” she said.
Josh Bright, PharmD said, “We’ve been proud to work with our community partners in a non-competitive environment. That’s not true around the state.”
“We were able to administer 549 vaccines to the community in six hours and received so many compliments about what a smooth process it was,” Leist said. “Just give us the vaccine and we will get it out,” he said.
Leist told the board they are still adhering to state guidelines and encouraging people in eligible groups to go to narmc.com/covid and get on the waiting list. The groups who can receive shots right now are:
• Individuals over the age of 70.
• K-12 faculty.
• Higher education faculty.
• Day care workers.
“When you sign up on the website, it will ask you what group you fall in, so you can be contacted at the appropriate time,” Leist said.
“It’s hard work, but our staff remains dedicated to care for our community. We didn’t charge anyone for their vaccine. That’s what you get from a community hospital,” Leist said.
Bright and Leist both said they are going to lobby the state for additional vaccines since the staff has proven efficiency in getting it distributed to pharmacies and entities. “Since Newton County doesn’t have a pharmacy, we are making sure the schools and people there are getting an equitable distribution,” Bright said.
Bright said NARMC received 4,500 doses and 2,500 have been administered and 1,300 distributed to partners. “We have reserved what we needed for second doses and we cared for three long-term care facilities. By the end of the week, we will have vaccinated all the area schools and college faculty. We were able to visit the rural schools without them having to close for the day. But they were willing to do virtual learning that day if they needed to. Area rural schools will take another 550 doses and be completed by Friday.”
Bright also explained the Pfizer doses scheduled to arrive this week had been reallocated. “Arkansas is only getting about one third of what the state ordered. We could get some Moderna over time. We have about 1,000 people on the waiting list. We are very proud that our first dose completion marker is at 98% and the state’s marker is only at 60%. We’ve vaccinated approximately 10% of our population.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.