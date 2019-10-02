Lonnie Anderson, commander of American Legion Post 44 in Harrison, announced there will be a ceremony held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at armory building on Airport Road welcoming the buildings new occupant, officers and soldiers of Company A, Second Battalion, 39th Infantry. At the conclusion of the most recent Harrison City Council meeting, he invited city officials and council members to attend and participate in the ceremony.
The state adjutant general, the state command sergeant major, the commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the commander of the 2nd Battalion will be there. Mayor Jerry Jackson and Boone County Judge Hathaway will be presenting proclamations. County officials have also been invited to attend.
Representatives from Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton and Cong. Steve Womack will be there to present letters of welcome.
The national guard, as we know it today, was actually founded in 1903 with the passage of the Federal Militia Act, Anderson said. Prior to that there was a state militia called the Arkansas Guard. There was a militia in Harrison founded in 1885 and it was called to duty in the Spanish American War. In 1903 the state militias were changed to the National Guard. After meeting all federal standards, they became a true reserve component of the United States armed forces.
Harrison's militia became a National Guard reserve unit in 1907 and a unit was stationed here until a couple of years ago when the 142nd field artillery unit was moved to Bentonville. The armory building has been vacant since, Anderson noted.
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce is being requested to conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony for the occasion.
Following the ceremony, the Harrison Elks Lodge will be serving hamburgers and hotdogs to the soldiers of A Company and guests.
