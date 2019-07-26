The National Park Service has announced the transfer of ownership of two fire trucks for use in the wildland urban interface to the Ralph-Caney Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and Compton VFD. Both VFDs work cooperatively with Buffalo National River to protect areas of development near the park boundary.
The Ralph-Caney Rural VFD of Marion County will receive a 1993 Ford Wildland Urban Interface Crossover Type 3/Type 2 fire truck. Ralph-Caney VFD provides cooperative coverage for wildland fire, structural fire and emergency medical services for the community and areas of BNR near Buffalo Point.
The Compton VFD of Newton County will receive a 1980 International Wildland Urban Interface Crossover Type 3/Type 2 fire truck. This truck will ensure that the Compton VFD can continue to provide cooperative coverage for wildland fire, structural fire, emergency medical services and search and rescue services for the community and areas of BNR located in Newton County.
“The transfer of the trucks, made possible through the Rural Fire Readiness Program, provides a great opportunity for public land management agencies, local communities, and county governments to work together,” said BNR Superintendent Mark Foust. “This program is designed to increase public safety and to create a more effective response to incidents in local communities and areas near the park boundary.”
Both VFDs are located in areas near the park that are remote and rugged, include high visitor use and rapid private land development near the park boundary.
Strong working relationships, cooperative trainings, grant availability and property transfer programs, like the Rural Fire Readiness Program, ensure that visitors and neighbors to BNR are protected from wildland fires through integrated response and planning.
The park continually looks for ways to partner with local communities, a press release said. If there are questions about the National Park Service fire programs in Arkansas and what they may be working on in your area, please contact Fire Management Officer Fenn Wimberly at (870) 365-2766.
