Mayor Jerry Jackson told the city council Thursday night city officials have been approached by residents from neighborhoods wanting police to patrol their neighborhoods a little more. Each time, we talk about the possibility of a neighborhood watch program.
In talking to Police Chief Chris Graddy, the mayor said he learned the police department has community resource officers who will go to the neighborhoods, meet with groups of people and show them how to employ such a program.
Graddy said a neighborhood watch is just that, because police officers can't be everywhere all the time.
Graddy also told the council members about a different kind of firearms training officers underwent recently.
He said firearms training has basically been taking a standing position and firing at a target. If you hit the target you qualify. "Everybody knows that's not how it happens in real life. If you're being shot at you better be getting cover."
The chief said some old vehicles and windshields were donated to the department by some local body shops.
Officers were put in training where they shot through the cars and windshields, like what would happen in real life.
A lot of the officers had never done this before, the chief said. He said it is important for officers to understand what can be used for concealment and what can be used as protective cover. Car doors are good for concealment, but not for cover. A bullet will go right through it, he said.
The police department will host a trunk or treat event on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., in front of the police department. There will be glow sticks and candy as long as they last for all kids who are accompanied by a parent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.