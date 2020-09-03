The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Board of Directors recently met by Zoom to hear about a new 3-D mammography machine, drug challenges and hiring updates.
As CEO/president Vince Leist told U.S. Sen. John Boozman earlier that morning and the board at noon, the biggest challenge to date is the 340B situation.
“Three out of five major drug companies plan to cut off 340B savings to hospital pharmacies by Oct.1. There are hills to die on, and hospital associations have launched aggressive campaigns to enforce 340B. The president issued an executive order in July to lower the cost of EpiPens and insulin and if they pull these drugs out, there are no savings for the consumer.”
“Vice president of operations Josh Bright, PharmD., is working on the State Hospital Association board to help us with this issue.” Leist told the board they will have more information soon and the community can help with this issue.
“We are grateful that Sen. Boozman listened and understood. He has offered assistance to our hospital so we can continue the levels of care our community desires. The 340B prescription plan helps hospitals maintain their budget without tax dollars even though margins are very small,” Leist said.
Leist mentioned the presentation to Dr. Jennifer Sadler as a local hero during the pandemic. “She has been so helpful to local industries, patients and our contact with the CDC during this time. We are lucky to have her.”
Dr. Ken Collins reported that clinics are making a decided effort to get yearly wellness visits scheduled with their patients. “As we gear up for cooler weather, we expect the traditional sinus and ear infections and will treat them appropriately. We have to realize every fever does not mean COVID-19 positive.”
CFO Ken Pannell reported to the board that year-to-date figures are still showing double-digit variances on key financial indicators.
Pannell also mentioned emergency room visits are 25% behind in large cities. “Clinic visits are still down across the country, too.”
Vice president of clinic services and CNO Sammie Cribbs told the board they are scheduling real-patient training with the new 3-D mammography machine. “The space has been renovated and we are just about ready to launch a PR campaign. We are very excited to have this live and operational now.”
Leist mentioned a report from Beckers and United Health Foundation that ranks primary care physicians by state. “Arkansas ranks No. 43 in the nation. We have 122.3 primary care physicians per 100,000 people. This means there are large geographic areas without doctors or medical care. It’s very difficult to recruit to these areas.”
Leist added they are still interviewing candidates for positions. “I’ve recently interviewed two pediatricians, one internal medicine physician, one family medicine, one cardiologist and two general surgery doctors on Zoom.
“We continue to work on our employee health plan. We are refining our strategies to offer services at cost for our staff.”
Leist told the board they are working with the Hospital Foundation to partner with a marketing firm strategy to get more awareness about the hospital out to the public. “For example,” he said, “our staff signed a Pledge to Safety form that states they will continue the same COVID safety procedures in the community as they do at work.”
Cribbs added, “They have been very excited to do all they can to protect their hospital family and community from the virus.”
Leist stressed, “We all wear masks — all day.”
