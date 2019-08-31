At a recent Harrison City Council meeting, council member Mitch Magness asked where a new building to house police and fire personnel might be located and he got an answer.
Public Works director Wade Phillips said the location would be on property where Fire Station No. 2 and a softball field are currently located.
City officials have been trying to leave the current City Hall for years. It was heavily damaged in the early 1979 explosion of the Allied Telephone company. It still bears the scars from that event, but paying for a new facility has always been a problem.
Mayor Jerry Jackson had told the city council that officials were planning a new facility that would house the police department and city operations, such as administration and finance.
The original plan was to take over the previous North Arkansas College Center Campus when the college decided it couldn’t afford to pay for remediation of the five-story tower — something of a downtown landmark — when mold was discovered in it.
Jackson had told council members that the city was going to offer to but that property, after the tower was demolished, and put city operations and the Police Department there.
That plan fell through when former Harrison Mayor Jeff Crockett offered to buy the entire campus for a little more than $700,000.
So, a new plan was formulated. Jackson said officials began looking at current city property and discovered there was a total of five acres available at the location of Fire Station No. 2 on Industrial Park Road and the adjoining softball field.
“We had no idea,” Jackson said.
The city began consulting with architects to develop that property into a building that would house a new police department and a replacement for the current fire station.
But it would also include city operations and administration.
“We made that decision now after losing the Durand Center,” the mayor said. “We have to go somewhere, so it makes sense for us to go with police and fire.”
The property is along the Dry Jordan creek bed and is in a flood plain, although it’s not often that water gets that high except during torrential rain.
So the front of the building facing Industrial Park Road will be built up out of the plain with parking for police vehicles behind it.
“It’s perfect,” Jackson said. “The police want their parking in the back anyway.”
Police would be on one side of the building and firefighters on the other, with the new city hall facility between them.
In 2014, 22% of Harrison city voters turned out in a special election to approve a 0.50% sales tax with revenue split evenly between police and fire. Thirty percent of revenue from each department was set aside for equipment.
Jackson said both departments have about $1 million each in that equipment fund. So, revenue from the fund would pay for their parts of the new building.
But the new city hall section can’t come from either of those funds, so Jackson said it will come from the General Fund. He said the city council will have to approve the project and some money might have to be borrowed. No estimated cost has been announced.
“We know what we can afford and it’s going to have to fit in that area,” Jackson said. “And we’ll pay for it in a short time.”
