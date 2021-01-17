After Harrison City Council members were sworn in Thursday night and committee assignments were made, those committees met to discuss everything from downtown holiday decorations to new requirements for COVID-19 protocols.
Christmas decorations were the topic of discussion by the Community Environment, Services and Welfare Committee. It was noted that the city assisted in taking down the decorations last week. Needs were assessed for next year and it was noted that volunteer help is needed. There was discussion of possibly contracting the work or portions of it next year and that now would be the time to buy replacement light bulbs at an end of season savings. The discussion will be moved on to the full council at its next meeting.
The Finance Committee is watching the Water Department budget as it is running a deficit. New water rates are going into effect. Council members are invited to attend a budget training session that will be presented by the city’s finance department at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, at City Hall, prior to the council meeting.
The only other committee having business to discuss was the Resources and Policy Committee. A rezoning ordinance will be presented for its third reading at the next council meeting.
A new item of business concerns a resolution allowing the mayor to sign the lease allowing Independent Living Inc to continue using a building at 710 North Robinson Street.
Thursday night’s meetings followed strict COVID-19 protocols following the restrictions under the Governor's Directive. Municipalities are not exempt. The city applied for a waiver to allow 12 people instead of the limit of 10. This would allow for the eight council members, the mayor, the city attorney, a member of the press, and one authorized speaker.
The public is able to watch the proceedings of meetings on the city’s Facebook website and can call by phone to ask questions or make comments during the meetings.
