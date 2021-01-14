The new Harrison City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday night for aldermen to be sworn in and make organizational moves.
Three new aldermen — Jeremy Ragland, Larry Phillips and Robert Goulet — join returning council members Mary Jean Creager, Mitch Magness, Bill Boswell, Joel Williams and Wayne Cone.
After being sworn in, the new council will meet for organization, such as naming standing committee members and chairpersons.
The council can also change meeting dates and times. For instance, the full council had met on the first Monday night of each month with committee meetings on the third Monday since 1882 until that was changed in 2011.
The council is set to approve aldermen as liaisons to the Planning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Perpetual Care Board and the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission. The council is also scheduled to elect a member to serve as mayor pro-tem, who oversees council meetings when the mayor is unavailable.
Standing committees will meet immediately after the council’s organizational meeting.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
The agenda for the meeting said face masks will be required to enter City Hall and while inside. There will only be seats in the gallery for 8-10 people to attend in person. Once the safe capacity has been reached, no one else will be allowed in City Hall.
However, the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook, so people who can’t attend in person will be encouraged to watch online.
The public will be able to comment via Facebook live chat or by calling (870) 741-3644. The city clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try again later, the agenda said.
