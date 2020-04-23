PONCA — Arkansas State Police say a New Mexico big rig driver was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning near Ponca.
According to a report by ASP Cpl. Justin S. Ricketts, Reyes Melendez-Haros, 33, of Espanola, New Mexico, was southbound on Highway 43 between Compton and Ponca in a 1993 Kenworth about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The report said the vehicle left the roadway on the east shoulder side, then hit several trees and a rock embankment before overturning on its left side.
The weather was cloudy and the roadway wet at the time of the crash, the report said.
The wreck marked the 145th fatality of the year, the report said.
