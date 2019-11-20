Yet another mural is going up in downtown Harrison, this one on the south side of the old Lefler’s building — or Walters, if your memory goes back that far —at the corner of Main and Stephenson.
Local artist Ruben Drewery designed and had spent about 16 hours painting the mural by Tuesday afternoon.
Drewery said that depending on the weather he might be able to finish in a couple of weeks.
“But I’m allowing myself a month,” he said.
Drewery is using oil paint for the creation. As such, he said the weather could turn rainy any minute and it won’t damage the work.
Drewery is no stranger to the professional art world. He has designed logos for local businesses and even one for a Black Oak Arkansas album in the 1970s while he was still in high school. He’s even done logos and artwork on some movie sets.
In addition, he has done some murals in other states, but this is his first in Harrison as part of the project that originally began with the Harrison Middle School EAST Lab.
