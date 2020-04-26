There’s another new mural going up in downtown Harrison and this one will harken back to a happy time for many people in the area.
The mural is going on the west end of the building in which the Dollar General on West Rush is located. Ruben Drewery, who also did the mural facing Stephenson Avenue on the side of the old Lefler’s building.
This one will have a Dogpatch USA theme. Drewery said it will have the likenesses of Daisy Mae, Li’l Abner, the lovable Schmoo character and the Dogpatch logo.
Drewery said it was an easy choice for him because he did signs for the amusement park in the 1970s, as well as some signs in the park.
Progress is a little slow as of right now. Drewery explained that he had to order paint from a supplier he doesn’t normally use and he was having trouble getting the shipment delivered.
He submitted the design to Mary Beth Hatch, who has been the driving force behind most newer murals around town. She said the owners — Nate Wilson and Joe Don Sharp — wanted the Dogpatch theme.
Wilson said they wanted a mural that would represent a regional theme. At first, they thought of something that would honor the beef industry because of the money it brings to the area.
Then he thought about his own childhood. He grew up going to Dogpatch and thought the new mural would bring back a positive memory for people in the area.
“And it couldn’t happen at a better time,” Wilson said.
