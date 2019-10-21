Welcoming Ceremony scenes for the A Company, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment (First Arkansas) 39th Brigade Combat Team to be located at the National Guard Armory located on Airport Road. The event took place Saturday. The Harrison Chamber of Commerce had a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony after the ceremony.
featured
New National Guard Unit In Harrison
Tags
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- CFO says recreation center is designed for the long haul (4)
- Rec center promises something for everyone (2)
- Final arguments for, against rec center (2)
- Goblins Beat Morrilton (1)
- Public Forum for proposed Harrison Recreation Center on Oct. 29 (1)
- Harrison Police log Oct. 6, 2019 (1)
- Mayor promises another veto (1)
- Mayor wouldn’t recognize council meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.