The need for a new public safety building was mentioned several times by the Harrison city department heads and Mayor Jerry Jackson at the Elected Leadership Coffee held last week at the JPH Center and sponsored by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Jackson said he hoped to be able to break ground on the new building by June. An architect has been working on the design and a local construction company was awarded the bid for the project.
“We expect to see 30% of the design concept in a few weeks. The police and fire departments will have to share this space, with city offices separating them,” Jackson said.
The crowd thought that was a humorous comment. “There will be some shared facilities, but it will be so much better than anyone has now.”
A 0.5% public safety tax was approved by voters in 2014 and the city has been saving money for the project. It will be built on five acres of land the city owns at Industrial Park Road across from Ozark Crossing where a city ball field is located.
Police Chief Chris Graddy and Jackson spoke about the safety issues with confiscated materials and the closets the detectives are sandwiched in for makeshift offices. The front wall of the fire department is bolted on after the downtown explosion in 1979. The current City Hall was built in 1951 and the space and technology are not available to move forward.
The next Elected Leadership Coffee is scheduled for June and will feature Boone County leadership. Another event is planned for the fall that will feature state leaders. These meetings are part of an investor exclusive sponsored by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
For more information visit harrison-chamber.com/ or call (870) 741-2659.
