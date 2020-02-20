EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories about the city of Harrison proposal to ask voters to approve construction of a recreational complex.
This coming summer, you might just be part of a survey of community needs in the light of the failed election last November asking voters to approve two sales taxes for a recreational complex.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson told a group of rec plex supporters at a meeting Wednesday morning that a new plan for a rec plex was in the early stages. U.S. Cong. Steve Womack was also invited to give the group some pointers on what needs to happen if they do make another attempt.
Jackson explained that the day after a losing election is often terrible with the loser nursing wounds from the defeat. But he said the morning after the rec plex election wasn’t the same.
“I felt that we had an opportunity to go forward more with what the community wanted,” Jackson said.
He said that morning he and a group of rec plex supporters got together to discuss what went wrong. He said they decided that the biggest problem was the $40 million price tag. Second was the negative publicity on social media that the city couldn’t overcome. And the third was the proposed location near a residential area, not to mention the prospect of utilizing the old junior high.
After the defeat, former Mayor Jeff Crockett resurrected a 10-year-old attempt to recruit a YMCA to Harrison. An exploratory meeting was held and Crockett asked Shannon Snow, a former alderman, to take charge. Most people at the meeting were in favor.
However, Snow said Wednesday that a teleconference was held with YMCA officials about three weeks ago.
In the last decade the Y has opened three new facilities, while 100 of the Y’s 900 facilities have closed and 150 others are struggling financially, Snow explained.
He said a lot of that has to do with competition from private health facilities like Planet Fitness. The company has said it plans to open a facility in Harrison soon.
As such, the Y is focusing more on maintaining what it has a not doing much expansion.
“So,” Snow concluded, “we kind of let that go.”
Jackson said that with that in mind, the city decided to create a new plan for another rec plex. Voters did express what they didn’t want, but they didn’t say what they exactly wanted.
So, the city put together a survey to send to all residents in the city, whether they are registered voters or not. The plan was to find out just what residents want in a rec plex.
However, the city received a grant last week from a University of Central Arkansas program called Community Catalyst. When city officials were in Little Rock recently for an Arkansas Municipal League convention, they met with the individuals who run that program. Jackson said they will handle the survey as a partner with Harrison.
“That means this survey will not cost us anything and, number two, more importantly, it will be a third party survey,” the mayor said.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent said the grant is sponsored by the Community Development Institute at UCA in conjunction with Entergy and Mississippi State University, who he said are nationally recognized community developers in the country. The effort will take several months with representatives from the three entities coming to Harrison and meeting with supporters. The actual survey will see individuals talking with residents over a couple of weeks to find out what the community wants to see happen.
Jackson said the survey should take place in June or July and find out if people want a rec plex and indoor aquatics. Either way, the proposed cost of such a facility would be much lower and would allow the city to put a facility where the old junior high is now.
Jackson then asked the congressman to give the group some ideas of what to do and what not to do.
In the Friday edition, we look at some of the ideas Womack offered.
