Steve Richardson with Richardson Construction has been contracted with Boone County to install a new roof for the bandstand on the Boone County Courtpark.
He is pictured taking off the old shingles Thursday afternoon.
This bandstand was constructed in 1976 to replace an earlier one that was razed. The new bandstand was completed in time for the nationwide 4th of July Bicentennial Celebration in 1976.
County officials first started talking about a new roof for the bandstand in August 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.