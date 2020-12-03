Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington told parks commissioners Monday that a new roof for the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center is in the works, but it could still be a while.
Eddington told commissioners he was still waiting for one bid from a local company. He said they also need the date of the last hailstorm that damaged the roof for insurance purposes.
He said the deductible on the project was about $10,000, but one company said they would install the new roof for the deductible to save the department money.
Commissioner Wayne Keith said his home suffered hail damage in August 2018, but he is on a waiting list to get the work done. He was given a possible date in 2021.
Commission chairman Bo Phillips asked Eddington if he thought he would have a bid on the roof by the December meeting.
Eddington said that would depend on when he could turn in the claim to the insurance company.
As for getting the actual work done, Eddington said Parks superintendent Jerry Farmer and crew have numerous projects in the works at present.
For instance, workers were laying blocks for the inclusive bathrooms at the Rotary Wonder Willa Park. As soon as they are done, a roof will have to be installed on the structure as soon as possible.
Eddington said the department is also installing new electrical meter boxes at the Sports Complex and the Soccer Complex. They will be installed flush with the ground to keep them from being damaged.
The department is still waiting for some of the boxes to be delivered, but Eddington said the ones at the Soccer Complex are done. He hopes to have ones at the Sports Complex installed before teams begin practicing and playing in March.
Eddington said the department has security cameras at concession stands, but they are analog and should be updated to digital. That would allow supervisors to check the camera feed from a cell phone rather than having to log into a specific computer.
He had been talking with Mike Disheroon with Tempo Sound about the upgrade. Some security cameras were found at the old junior high and Eddington had hoped to be able to use them for the project. But they found the cameras were also analog and wouldn’t be suitable.
However, when he spoke with Disheroon about an advertising signage proposal, Disheroon agreed to reduce the price of new digital cameras by $4,500 in exchange for signage. That will put the cost of cameras at $3,400.
“So, I thought that was a great deal,” Eddington said, adding that he hadn’t signed a contract for the deal as of Monday.
The commission tabled discussion of cameras until the December meeting.
