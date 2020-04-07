Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson took the oath of office about 12 a.m. Monday and later that day he swore in new Chief Deputy Roy Martin, who is retired from the Arkansas Highway Patrol.
Former Sheriff Mike Moore in March announced his resignation effective April 5 in order to take a position with the state Department of Finance and Administration as the regulatory administrator of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Arkansas Tobacco Control, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Racing Commission.
The Boone County Quorum Court met in special session Tuesday, March 24, and unanimously appointed Roberson to fulfill the remainder of Moore's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Martin was a justice of the peace, but he said he submitted his resignation from the position Friday, March 27.
According to state law, Roberson will not be able to run for the office again in 2022. He said Circuit Judge John Putman administered the oath of office Monday morning.
Roberson said he started in law enforcement as a dispatcher at the Harrison Police Department in February 1987 (current HPD Chief Chris Graddy started in the same position about two months later).
In August of that year, Roberson graduated from the first-ever HPD reserve class and started as a patrolman in early 1988.
In December 1989, Roberson went to work for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy and has been there since that time. He was also chief deputy under then-Sheriff Danny Hickman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.