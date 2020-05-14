New Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson added a new feature to the regular monthly quorum court meeting held Tuesday night at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the South Campus of North Arkansas College — a report on the sheriff's office and county jail activities for the previous month.
Roberson became interim sheriff in April filling the vacancy when sheriff Mike Moore resigned to take the state job with as the regulatory administrator of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Arkansas Tobacco Control, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Racing Commission.
Regular quorum court meetings begin with the Treasurer's Report by county Treasurer Sandy Carter. Carter's report Tuesday was still rosy, showing significant gains over last year’s revenues generated by county sales taxes. But, she warned that the state is several months behind in its reporting and totals for March and April during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are not expected for another month or so.
Carter said overall for the whole county for every fund "we're about $340,000 ahead of last year." Nothing's really going to hit until next month, she said.
Roberson soon followed offering something new. He said the report offering sheriff's office and jail statistics might be of some help to the court. According to the report for April:
There were 64 complaints, 464 calls were dispatched, two burglaries were reported and one was cleared, eight thefts and five were cleared. Those are pretty low numbers, Roberson said, explaining the decrease is most likely due to the pandemic. Other crimes totaled 54 with 51 closed or cleared. He said he would break those numbers down in future reports such as narcotics and sex offenses. There were 36 arrests made and deputies travelled a total of 24,514 miles in April.
On the jail side, 36 people were put in jail and 44 were released during the month. The average daily census was 83 inmates. The average meal cost was 90 cents and $6,731.78 was spent on food for the month.
He said progress continues to be made on the jail addition. He said contractors have been working during the pandemic.
