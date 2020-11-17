MOUNTAIN HOME — The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Board of Directors has voted to enter into a new contract for removal of waste tires from the district.
The district has contracted with Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc. of Concordia, Kansas, to get rid of tires and recycle them. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has in turn reimbursed the district for the price of the service. However, the ADEQ reimbursement has of late been less than the amount paid out to Champlin.
Board chairman Fred Woehl told board members meeting in Mountain Home last week that the tire program was “completely upside down” financially.
The problem, Woehl said, is that Plumlee Tire in Baxter County and Hudson Tire and Battery in Harrison, along with some of the other collection facilities across the five-county district, haven’t been keeping records of all the tires they have been collecting.
In fact, Woehl said ADEQ was planning to stop allowing collection at Hudson because they aren’t following regulations. ADEQ only reimburses for tires reported and more than that are being sent for recycling.
Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass said border counties like Baxter and Boone are overrun with tires brought in from Missouri. If those tires aren’t recorded properly when collected, the number grows quickly.
Woehl said Plumlee didn’t have records of any tires. Bill Lord, interim director of the district who is in the process of transitioning from a contract to an hourly consulting fee, said the last records inspected at Plumlee showed they did report the tires other dealers and individuals take to the business, but not the ones they added to the stockpile. The district has finally started getting records from Hudson.
Pendergrass said Plumlee disposes of their own tires without reporting as a sort of reward for being a collection center. If that is taken away, Baxter County isn’t set up to collect tires.
Woehl said the district is working on a potential deal with Worley Tire in Harrison to collect tires in Boone County. Lord said there is fencing at Worley to protect from illegal dumping and there are surveillance cameras in place, both of which have been discussed as problems at Hudson.
New solid waste district director Steve Kershaw said he is working with Worley Tire on the tire collection permit and he anticipated that application to be submitted within the following week. Signs were made denoting that it is illegal to dump tires at the collection center without permission and that the property is monitored by video surveillance.
Woehl said he and Kershaw would report to the board again when it meets in January.
But the board went on to discuss the current contract with Champlin.
Kershaw said two bids had been received for the tire disposal contract. The current charge from Champlin was $165 a ton for taking tires, but the new bid from Champlin was $160 a ton.
The other bid was from Davis Rubber of Little Rock at $154 a ton with the addition of a potential increase based on the Consumer Price Index over the four-year term of the contract should fuel prices rise That could see the price go up to about $162 a ton in the fourth year, Kershaw said.
However, Davis Rubber is paid independently by the state to haul off tractor and specialty tires, while the district pays Champlin to haul those tires. Kershaw estimated that could be about 100 tons of tires a year.
The board voted unanimously to approve the contract with Davis Rubber. Woehl said the district had previously contracted with Davis.
Lord said Davis could be up and running to collect tires if Champlin pulls out before the new contract would take effect Jan. 1.
