GRINDERS FERRY — National Park Service officials say a 16-year-old boy from Newport drowned Monday afternoon in the Buffalo National River.
About 5:15 p.m. Monday, BNR dispatch was notified that a swimmer was in distress at Grinders Ferry in the park’s Middle District.
Eyewitnesses stated the boy began struggling as he swam across the river in swift current and deep water, then went underwater as he neared the other side of the river, never resurfacing. He was not wearing a life jacket, a press release said.
About 5:45 p.m., National Park Service rangers arrived on scene and immediately began searching the area via motorized boats. The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office and Searcy County Dive Team also responded, and divers entered the water about 6:50 p.m. At approximately 7:45 p.m., the dive team recovered the body of the young man in 10-15 feet of swift and murky water.
According to the Park Service, currents and underwater obstructions exist in rivers and creeks, making swimming more challenging. Cold water temperatures can be shocking to the body, causing physical reaction times to slow. Please ensure that you and your family are familiar and competent in these natural environments before swimming. Competency includes being able to independently resurface after unexpectedly going underwater, stay afloat, change position, and swim a distance to get out of the water safely. Prevent drownings by wearing life jackets and closely supervising children.
